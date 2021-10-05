Liberty Poole Has Been Cast In 'Dancing On Ice' 2022

Love Island's Liberty will compete on Dancing on Ice! Picture: ITV

Love Island's Liberty Poole will be competing in the 14th season of Dancing On Ice!

Liberty Poole has handed in her swimsuit in exchange for some skates!

The breakout star of the seventh season of Love Island has been announced as a cast member of the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice!

The news was revealed on Tuesday and fans can't wait to see the 22-year-old back on their screens!

Liberty Poole is on the line-up for the 14th Dancing On Ice season. Picture: ITV

The Birmingham beauty took to Instagram to share the exciting news, she wrote: "I'm going to be learning to dance…

on ice! Wish me luck!"

"So excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for year’s @dancingonice."

The news comes after Liberty made it to the semi-finals of Love Island this summer – she won over the British public's hearts after she decided to walk from the show ahead of the final.

Since her summer of love, the reality star has bagged a six-figure deal with In The Style, as well as being offered countless lucrative brand ambassadorships.

Liberty Poole will partake in her second reality TV competition this year. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

Liberty Poole first appeared on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

It's reported that Poole is on track to becoming a multi-millionaire due to her intense popularity after her stint in the villa.

Now the young influencer will be testing out her dancing chops too! Is there anything she can't do?

In a statement, the star said: "I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

"I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can."

We can't wait to see her skating chops!

Other celebrities such as rugby star Ben Foden and S Club alumna Rachel Stevens have been announced in the line-up of the upcoming series.

