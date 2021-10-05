Lucinda Denies Feud With Love Island Pals Chloe, Faye & Kaz

Lucinda Strafford spilt the tea on the post-villa tensions. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Kaz Kawmi/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lucinda defended her Love Island sisters as she denied the feuding claims – here's what she had to say.

Lucinda Strafford has dished the dirt on the relationships between the Love Island cast now that they've been out of the villa for nearly two months!

The 21-year-old refuted claims that the girls from the hit dating show were feuding – rumours have been whirring that Chloe Burrows has been at odds with Faye Winter and Kaz Kamwi.

When addressing the gossip the Brighton babe said "I think Chloe gets along with everyone".

Lucinda Strafford settles the rumours about Chloe Burrows. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

In the seventh season of Love Island, the female contestants grew very close during their time in the villa, with many of them remaining close on the outside.

The likes of Millie Court and Liberty Poole frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram feeds, showing fans that they continue to be a tight-knit group.

However, the rumours began when Chloe and Faye failed to publicly wish Chloe a happy birthday in September – a slew of Islanders dedicated posts to the Bicester beauty but her fellow finalists were noticeably absent from the online celebrations.

Lucinda set the record straight when speaking to OK! Magazine, when she was quizzed on the apparent feud she stated: "No I don't believe so."

The female cast of season 7 became very close in the Love Island villa. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

She put the gossip about her 'naughty trio' pal to rest: "I think Chloe gets along with everyone. I actually don't think she doesn't get along with anyone!"

The ISAWITFIRST brand ambassador defended Chloe: "I know she loves Kaz and I know she's met up with Faye, Toby and Teddy since leaving the villa so I don't believe those rumours are true!"

Not everything has been plain-sailing for Love Island's most recent alumni, as it was recently revealed that Jake Cornish is no longer in touch with any of the girls from his season.

He said: "Everyone’s in a group chat but the group chat is no longer."

Chloe Burrows is rumoured to be feuding with her fellow Islanders. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Lucinda shared the same sentiment in her interview with the publication: "You know what, it has died down.

"Actually, they were talking on it yesterday about an event but it's just very dry, there's not much going on on it."

Hopefully, Love Island's 2021 cast will reignite the group chat soon!

