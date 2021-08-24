Love Island’s Liberty Poole On Track To Become 'Multi-Millionaire' After Influx Of Lucrative Offers

Love Island's Liberty Poole is on track to become a millionaire. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Liberty Poole could be the show’s next millionaire despite leaving days before the final with Jake Cornish when they decided to split up.

Liberty Poole may not have found love in the Love Island villa, but she admitted herself she found ‘self love’ – she may also have put herself on track to become a millionaire.

Despite missing out on the £50k prize fund, which co-stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon went on to win, Liberty could easily become a “multi-millionaire” according to media experts.

According to The Mirror she’s already been approached about an eyelash range in her name and collaborations with some huge fashion brands.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish left Love Island after splitting. Picture: ITV2

PR guru Mark Borkowski said: “Liberty’s timing and tactics have chimed with a post-Covid world. She will be a multi-millionaire.”

Liberty’s already soared past one million Instagram followers and she can now charge around £5,000 per post on the platform, based on her large following and level of engagement.

Love Island's Liberty is reportedly already receiving brand offers. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

Millie is just behind Liberty in terms of income predictions, able to charge over £4,000 for a post, followed by Faye Winter, Chloe Burrows, Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi, who will now be able to charge around the £3,000 mark.

Liberty captured the hearts of the nation when she admitted she no longer wanted to be with Jake Cornish, after feeling he “didn’t love her for her.”

The couple went on to leave the villa together, deciding to go their separate ways.

