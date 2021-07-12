Love Island Fans In Shock Over Liam Reardon’s Real Age

Love Island fans can't believe Liam Reardon is only 21 years old. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island fans can’t get over Liam Reardon’s age!

Love Island has been getting super intense as couples have been getting closer, including Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

Liam, who is coupled up with Faye Winter, immediately took a liking to new girl Millie, who entered the show as a bombshell alongside Lucinda Strafford.

And long story short, they’ve been getting on very well since!

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Episode 12 Recap

Liam, who is a bricklayer from Wales, has been getting the same reaction from his fellow Islanders since revealing his age, and fans can hardly believe it either!

Love Island fans are confused by Liam Reardon's age. Picture: ITV

Millie Court questions her age gap with Liam Reardon in Love Island. Picture: ITV

Despite his rugged beard and being 6ft 6, Liam is only 21 years old, and 26-year-old Millie isn’t the only one who was shocked by his age.

Liam’s age has been causing a lot of confusion with fans, with many taking to Twitter each episode to comment on it.

If you don’t believe us, here’s a look at some of the best reactions….

One person tweeted: “I still can't believe this grown a** man Liam expects us to believe he is the tender age of 21? #LoveIsland.”

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Liam looks about 35 but defo acts his age, maybe even younger #loveIsland — Alicia A.🌿 (@UnderbeautyS) July 9, 2021

Still cannot believe i’m the same age as liam he could acc be my dad #LoveIsland — 🤠 (@idfkbruv) July 9, 2021

I can’t believe Liam and Lucinda are the same age. I’m gonna need to see his passport #LoveIsland — 🦂🇯🇲 (@CherrySays_) July 8, 2021

I think Liam is lying about his age he looks 31 #LoveIsland — galmudugian (@PinkIcedLatte) July 7, 2021

“Liam looks about 35 but defo acts his age, maybe even younger #loveIsland,” penned another.

A third added: “Liam is lying about his age there’s no way he’s 21??? #LoveIsland.”

“Still cannot believe i’m the same age as liam he could acc be my dad #LoveIsland [sic],” read another tweet.

At this point, we’re going to need to see some ID…

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital