Inside Love Island Star Millie Court's Dreamy Essex Home

On Air Now
The All-New Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
30 July 2021, 17:12 | Updated: 30 July 2021, 17:25
Love Island's Millie Court may be spending a summer of love in the iconic Majorcan villa but she has a luxurious Essex home to return to after the hit dating show...
Millie Court is living the life of luxury whilst being a contestant on Love Island – and apparently, she's used to the finer things in life!
Fans have been drooling over the fashion buyer administrator's lavish Essex pad.
QUIZ: Answer These 10 Love Island Questions & We’ll Tell You Who To Couple Up With
Let's take a look inside the blonde beauty's space...
We all know that the 24-year-old Islander has an eye for style but turns out those talents translate to interior design also!
Millie's Essex residence is dressed to the nines – much like she has been during her summer of love.
The reality star is lucky enough to have a deluxe dressing room decked out with mirrored wardrobes and a Hollywood-style vanity stacked with products galore to keep the Islander looking her best.
Her living room is minimalist chic with grey-upon-grey textiles to keep the space looking boujie.
Millie often uses her stylish sitting room as a backdrop for photo ops with friends as well as for her 'outfit of the day' posts.
Fans speculate if Millie will be leaving the show sooner rather than later after the drama that Casa Amor stirred up...
Millie and Liam Reardon seemed absolutely smitten before the iconic twist turned up the heat of the show.
When the Essex girl's summer of fun is through at least she has her lush dwelling to return to.
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.
For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital