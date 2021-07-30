Inside Love Island Star Millie Court's Dreamy Essex Home

30 July 2021, 17:12 | Updated: 30 July 2021, 17:25

We're seriously jealous of Millie Court's home...
We're seriously jealous of Millie Court's home... Picture: ITV/Millie Court/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's Millie Court may be spending a summer of love in the iconic Majorcan villa but she has a luxurious Essex home to return to after the hit dating show...

Millie Court is living the life of luxury whilst being a contestant on Love Island – and apparently, she's used to the finer things in life!

Fans have been drooling over the fashion buyer administrator's lavish Essex pad.

QUIZ: Answer These 10 Love Island Questions & We’ll Tell You Who To Couple Up With

Let's take a look inside the blonde beauty's space...

Love Island's Millie Court's home is to die for
Love Island's Millie Court's home is to die for. Picture: ITV

We all know that the 24-year-old Islander has an eye for style but turns out those talents translate to interior design also!

Millie's Essex residence is dressed to the nines – much like she has been during her summer of love.

The reality star is lucky enough to have a deluxe dressing room decked out with mirrored wardrobes and a Hollywood-style vanity stacked with products galore to keep the Islander looking her best.

Millie Court has a stunning dressing room
Millie Court has a stunning dressing room. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Her living room is minimalist chic with grey-upon-grey textiles to keep the space looking boujie.

Millie often uses her stylish sitting room as a backdrop for photo ops with friends as well as for her 'outfit of the day' posts.

Millie Court's Essex home is a velvet dream
Millie Court's Essex home is a velvet dream. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Fans speculate if Millie will be leaving the show sooner rather than later after the drama that Casa Amor stirred up...

Millie and Liam Reardon seemed absolutely smitten before the iconic twist turned up the heat of the show.

When the Essex girl's summer of fun is through at least she has her lush dwelling to return to.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

