29 July 2021, 12:06

Here's what fans think should of gone on the postcard
Here's what fans think should of gone on the postcard. Picture: ITV
Love Island fans have their own theories about what moments should have been featured on the Cara Amor postcard...

Wednesday night's episode of Love Island saw the return of the dreaded Casa Amor postcard – but viewers didn't get what they were expecting...

Every year the postcard featuring incriminating photos of the boys 'cracking on' antics gets sent to the OG villa and the twist never ceases to stir up the drama!

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Thanks Fans For Support After Tokyo 2020 Olympics Debut

However, fans were surprised by the choice of Casa Amor photos that were sent to worry the girls – what would they have done instead?

The revealing postcard shook the villa on Wednesday
The revealing postcard shook the villa on Wednesday. Picture: ITV

The exposing postcard in question was discovered by Chloe Burrows in the last episode of the hit dating show and shook the villa as the girls discovered the boy's shenanigans.

The pictures plastered on the card were that of Liam Reardon in bed with another girl, Tyler Cruickshank locking lips with a mystery beauty and Teddy Soares getting cosy with a blonde bombshell...

Needless to say, the girls were not happy.

However, fans of the show have taken to social media to critique the misleading photographs.

The compromising snapshots have led Islanders like Liberty Poole and Faye Winter to believe their partner's heads could have been turned, when in actuality Jake Cornish and Teddy have been the most well-behaved lads in the Casa.

Some viewers believe that the likes of Liam are getting off scot-free as his Amor antics have been far steamier than the photos suggest.

The 21-year-old Welshman has been locked into a steamy flirtation with Geordie babe, Lillie Haynes, the entirety of his trip away from the Majorcan villa...

Fans are convinced he'll couple up with her at the end of the week.

Liam had been steadily coupled up with Millie Court for over two weeks and, until now, the pair seemed smitten – hearts might be set to break when Casa Amor's 2021 stint is through...

Liam Reardon has been growing close to Lillie Haynes
Liam Reardon has been growing close to Lillie Haynes. Picture: ITV

Love Island stans think a slew of snaps should have been included on the postcard that show the likes of Liam, Tyler and Toby Aromolaran cracking on...

Similarly, viewers want Faye and Liberty to see photos of their summer flames staying loyal in the rival villa!

