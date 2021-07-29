On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
29 July 2021, 10:42 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 13:08
An old clip of Liam Reardon speaking to Faye Winter about relationships in Love Island is circulating on Twitter following his Casa Amor antics.
This year’s Casa Amor has Love Island shook after many of the boys’ heads have been turned by the new bombshells including Liam Reardon, Tyler Cruickshank and Toby Aromolaran.
While the girls in the main villa have been staying loyal to the boys, they received a postcard on Wednesday night, revealing a glimpse of what the lads had been getting up to and they were not happy.
Love Island Millie Court’s Friends React To Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor Antics
The postcard showed most of the boys locking lips with the new girls, but fans took to Twitter to question why Liam’s antics with Lillie Haynes hadn’t been printed on the card.
Liam, who had been coupled up with Millie Court, left fans shocked by his wild antics in Casa Amor and fans were hoping the Essex beauty would get to see what had really been going on.
We should have seen the red flags #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/5pf9MuKjEc— Ellie Beard (@EllieBeardxxx) July 28, 2021
However, while viewers have been getting to see more of Liam and Lillie spending time together, one fan resurfaced an old clip claiming the Welsh contestant showed ‘red flags’ early on during his time on Love Island.
The caption read: “We should have seen the red flags #loveisland.”
The clip showed Liam chatting to Faye Winter, who he was originally getting to know before Millie entered the villa, admitting he “texts women who are in relationships”.
Shocked, Faye asks: “Do you? What, so you would purposefully be a home-wrecker?”
Liam replies: “Yeah, if they’re up for it.”
Many people rushed to comment on the clip, with one writing: “The way we all forgot about this!!,” alongside laughing emojis.
Another said: “We did! They always tell on themselves!”
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.
For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital