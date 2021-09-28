Love Island’s Liberty Poole Lands £1million Deal With Huge Fashion Brand

Love Island finalist Liberty Poole has become brand ambassador for In The Style. Picture: Alamy/@libertypoolex/Instagram

Liberty Poole from Love Island has bagged a huge six-figure deal with fashion brand, In The Style.

Love Island star Liberty Poole has secured a massive fashion brand deal with In The Style just one month after leaving the villa.

The 22-year-old, who has been tipped to be one of the most successful contestants from this series, signed the £1million deal after receiving ‘so many offers’, according to this tabloid.

An insider told the publication: “Liberty is everything In The Style stands for - she is true to herself and has empowered so many girls this summer.

“It’s a big-money deal and they are so excited to have her onboard. Liberty has had so many offers, but she loves In The Style.”

Liberty Poole is now a brand ambassador for In The Style. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

They added: “She is set to be a huge star and this is just the first step on her journey since leaving the show.”

Liberty became a fan-favourite on the show but quit the series just days away from the final with Jake Cornish after deciding to end their relationship.

She has since admitted she has no plans to rush into a romance soon, telling OK! that she’s ‘just focusing on myself’ at the moment.

Liberty Poole landed a £1million brand deal with In The Style. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

Liberty Poole made it to the finals on Love Island 2021. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

The former Nando’s waitress is following in the footsteps of other ex-Islanders who have also worked with the fashion brand, including Dani Dyer and Shaughna Phillips.

This comes just a few days after Liberty’s co-star from this series, Toby Aromolaran, landed a brand deal with boohooMAN.

2021 Islander Lucinda Strafford was the first contestant from this series to announce her fashion brand deal, revealing earlier this month that she is now the brand ambassador for I Saw It First.

