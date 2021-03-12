4 Times Sonny Jay Proved He’s A Dancing On Ice Champion

12 March 2021, 15:23 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 15:27

Dancing on Ice Sonny Jay and Angela Egan have made it to the final
Dancing on Ice Sonny Jay and Angela Egan have made it to the final. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Sonny Jay has reached the Dancing on Ice final, but he’s been proving his champ status the whole way through the series.

Capital’s Sonny Jay has made it to the Dancing on Ice final, mastering some of the series’ trickiest lifts and refusing to take a day off of rehearsals ever since the show began.

As he and partner Angela Egan celebrate their finale status, we’re taking a look at all the times Sonny’s already proved he’s a Dancing on Ice champion.

Dancing with a table’s never looked so natural thanks to Sonny Jay

During prop week Sonny and Angela were given a table to skate with, quite literally using every corner of it on their routine.

The moves involved cartwheeling over the top and sliding underneath and Sonny obviously made it look so effortless.

Sonny Jay and Angela Egan smashed their skate with a table
Sonny Jay and Angela Egan smashed their skate with a table. Picture: ITV
Sonny Jay and Angela Egan are in the Dancing on Ice final
Sonny Jay and Angela Egan are in the Dancing on Ice final. Picture: ITV

Ballet on ice? Sonny Jay’s completed it

Sonny’s Billy Eilliot skate for movie week was a routine we definitely watched more than once.

With pirouettes, backwards skating and enough spinning to make us dizzy, we weren’t surprised it put Sonny near the top of the leaderboard.

Sonny Jay masters a lift no other male contestant had tried

Just two weeks into Dancing on Ice and Sonny was attempting a lift no other male contestant had ever tried on the show, whipping out his strength for his baroque skate with Angela.

He quickly mastered the tricky lift and received plenty of praise from the judges.

Sonny Jay powers through rehearsals despite thumb injuries

As he got used to all the lifts and high-strength moves, Sonny revealed he had injuries to his thumbs called ‘skiers thumb’.

But, considering all the reasons some of his co-stars had to pull out of the competition, he got off lucky!

