Here’s What Liberty Poole Is Doing Now After Love Island

16 September 2021, 16:41

Liberty Poole opened up about life after Love Island
Liberty Poole opened up about life after Love Island. Picture: ITV2/@libertypoolex/Instagram
Liberty Poole has been busy since leaving Love Island just a few days before the final with her ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish.

Liberty Poole was a fan-favourite contestant on Love Island this year after coupling up with her now ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish on day one.

The couple ended up having a turbulent last few weeks in the villa and decided to end their relationship and quit the show together just days before the final.

Teddy Soares Is First Love Island 2021 Contestant To Land Huge TV Show

The 21-year-old blonde bombshell has now revealed that she is ‘focusing on herself’ since her summer of love in Mallorca and is busy with her career.

Speaking to OK!, Liberty said she had no plans to change her relationship status anytime soon.

Liberty Poole said she's 'focusing on herself'
Liberty Poole said she's 'focusing on herself'. Picture: ITV2

She told the publication: “I'm just focusing on me at the moment. I'm just focusing on myself, I think that's the right thing to do – getting over whatever happened and then who knows in the future!

When asked what things were like between her and Jake since leaving the show, Liberty added: "No bad blood, we're still civil but the ship has sailed now."

This comes after Lib explained to Laura Whitmore during the Love Island live reunion that things were definitely over between them.

Liberty and Jake split days before the Love Island final
Liberty and Jake split days before the Love Island final. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

Liberty said at the time: “I just think we did the right thing in us going our separate ways and I feel like we're both in happier places now because of that.

"He seems a lot happier and I know that I'm a lot happier, so we've done the right thing."

The former waitress has already bagged herself 1.5million followers on Instagram since leaving the villa and is on her way to secure some seriously lucrative deals.

