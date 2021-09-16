Teddy Soares Is First Love Island 2021 Contestant To Land Huge TV Show

Teddy Soares is reportedly set to strip naked in new TV show. Picture: ITV2/@teddy_soares/Instagram

Love Island star Teddy Soares is thought to be the first contestant from this year’s series to land a primetime TV gig.

Teddy Soares has reportedly become the first of this year’s Love Island contestants to bag a primetime slot on a huge TV show.

The 26-year-old Islander, who’s dating co-star Faye Winter, has signed up to strip naked in ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty, according to this tabloid.

The show is a Strictly Come Dancing themed spinoff of the celebrity strip-tease dance show which has aired over the years.

Teddy is said to be one of the twelve celebrity contestants who will be taking part.

Teddy Soares is reportedly set to take part in Strictly The Real Full Monty. Picture: ITV2

Former Love Island 2020 contestant Demi Jones, who revealed her battle with thyroid cancer earlier this year, is also reportedly on the line-up.

Diversity dancer and presenter Ashley Banjo is set to return for the show also.

Speaking on the upcoming performance, ITV said: “Ashley Banjo is back with a band to lead a brand-new line-up of brave celebrities ready to take the strip to a whole new level.

"Bringing old glitz and glamour to the all-new super-sized strip, this is a Monty glitter ball dance extravaganza.”

Love Island's Demi Jones is also said to have signed up for the show. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came in third place on Love Island. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

They went on to add that audiences should “expect the unexpected”.

Strictly The Real Full Monty focuses on raising awareness for life-saving cancer checks.

Teddy is yet to announce the news himself.

