Love Island’s Demi Jones Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

20 May 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 16:07

Demi Jones has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer
Demi Jones has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram
Love Island star Demi Jones has revealed the scary news with fans that she has thyroid cancer.

Demi Jones, 22, has been keeping fans updated with her medical concerns lately, after undergoing surgery to remove a lump on her thyroid.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the latest update that sadly she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

She wrote: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer.

Demi Jones announced her thyroid cancer diagnosis on social media
Demi Jones announced her thyroid cancer diagnosis on social media. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram
Demi Jones was on Love Island's 2020 winter series
Demi Jones was on Love Island's 2020 winter series. Picture: ITV2

“The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my Thyroid.

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.”

At the end of April Demi told her one million followers she had a lump removed after doctors warned her it could be cancerous.

Demi Jones was told her lump was 'potentially cancerous' at the start of April
Demi Jones was told her lump was 'potentially cancerous' at the start of April. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

She said in a post: “I did it. Very sleepy and painful; catch up soon.”

The 22-year-old said the lump on her thyroid was “as big as a golf ball.”

She’s since been urging her fans to “check your lumps.”

The reality star first shared the concerns about the lump at the start of April, as she broke down in a video following her hospital appointment.

