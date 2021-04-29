Love Island’s Demi Jones In Hospital Following Surgery To Remove ‘Potentially Cancerous’ Lump

29 April 2021, 10:41 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 10:55

Former Love Island star Demi Jones has undergone surgery to remove a ‘golf ball-sized’ lump from her neck after being told it was ‘potentially cancerous’.

Love Island star Demi Jones is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a “golf ball-sized” lump from her neck.

The 22-year-old reality star shared updates with her Instagram followers as she shared posts from her hospital bed.

This comes just weeks after Demi had told fans of the lump that was found in her neck, which doctors said could be “potentially cancerous”.

Demi posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories following her surgery, writing: “I did it. Very sleepy and painful; catch up soon.”

Demi Jones updated fans after undergoing surgery to remove the 'potentially cancerous' lump.
Demi Jones updated fans after undergoing surgery to remove the 'potentially cancerous' lump. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram
Demi Jones told fans she'd be taking a break from social media.
Demi Jones told fans she'd be taking a break from social media. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

She then shared a video focusing on the bloodied bandage on her neck as she explained: “Face and neck are swollen but surgery went really well, the lump on my Thyroid was as big as a golf ball.

“The NHS Staff at QA Portsmouth have been unbelievable! And thank you for all your messages they have made me tearful.”

In a separate post, Demi explained she’d be taking a short break from social media while she recovers, before urging her followers to “check your lumps”.

Demi Jones urged her followers to get their lumps checked out.
Demi Jones urged her followers to get their lumps checked out. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

Demi, who appeared on the winter Love Island series in 2020, first told fans of the lump on her neck earlier this month, as she broke down in tears after her hospital appointment.

“I went to go get the results today for my lump and they think it could be cancerous. I’ve got to go have it operated and removed,” she said at the time.

She has since made an effort to update fans on her health, regularly answering questions about the process and what she was told by doctors in an honest Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

