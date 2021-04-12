Love Island’s Demi Jones Breaks Down As She Gives Fans Update On ‘Potentially Cancerous Lump’

12 April 2021, 09:30

Demi Jones updated fans about her 'cancer scare'.
Demi Jones updated fans about her 'cancer scare'. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Demi Jones has revealed she has been told by doctors she needs to have a lump removed as it “could be cancerous”.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Demi Jones has updated fans on her health situation after explaining she found a lump, which doctors think “could be thyroid cancer”.

The 22-year-old broke down in a video she posted on her Instagram Stories, where she was crying in her car following her hospital appointment.

Love Island Start Date ‘Moves To July’ With 8-Week Long Series

She said: “I went to go get the results today for my lump and they think it could be cancerous.

“I’ve got to go have it operated and removed."

Love Island's Demi Jones has told fans she needs to get a lump 'removed'.
Love Island's Demi Jones has told fans she needs to get a lump 'removed'. Picture: Instagram

The winter Love Island 2020 star added: "I'm worried, but I'm sure it will be fine. It's just a shock because you just don't think.

“I was sat there in the waiting room and it was full of old people and I was the only young one there.

"I know loads of women go through this so I'll be fine. It might not even be cancerous.

"They've got to cut it out to be sure. I'm just a bit shocked at the moment. I'll be ok, I'll get it removed and I should be fine."

Demi Jones detailed her health update on Instagram.
Demi Jones detailed her health update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Demi Jones appeared in the winter Love Island series in 2020.
Demi Jones appeared in the winter Love Island series in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Demi went on to urge fans to make sure they “get lumps checked” in a post she shared following her emotional video.

She wrote: “I was supposed to have this appointment six months ago.

"At my scan they said 'everything looks fine' and went to send me on my way.

"I challenged it and asked if they could do more, in which they said 'oh well we can test the fluid if you want us to?’ Thank God I asked as it was the fluid that came back potentially cancerous. Always push!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island producers are set to cast their most diverse line-up yet.

Love Island Accepting LGBTQ+ Applications For 2021 Series

TV & Film

Harry Styles inspired the latest 1D fanfic novel fans are talking about

A Harry Styles Fanfic Is Trending Because Fans Are Losing It Over The Massive Plot Twist

Chris Hughes revealed he and Jesy Nelson are 'good friends' following their split.

Chris Hughes Details ‘Difficult’ Split From Long-Term Ex Girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Kris Jenner gifted Jordyn Woods a package of her new products

Kris Jenner Reaches Out To Jordyn Woods 2 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner showed off her own personalised deck of UNO cards

Inside Kylie Jenner's Custom Pink UNO Card Game

Fan spot hilarious blunder in Perrie Edwards's latest snap

Perrie Edwards's Photo Goes Viral As 'Cleaner' Spotted In Background

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother