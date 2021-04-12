Love Island’s Demi Jones Breaks Down As She Gives Fans Update On ‘Potentially Cancerous Lump’

Demi Jones updated fans about her 'cancer scare'. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Demi Jones has revealed she has been told by doctors she needs to have a lump removed as it “could be cancerous”.

Love Island star Demi Jones has updated fans on her health situation after explaining she found a lump, which doctors think “could be thyroid cancer”.

The 22-year-old broke down in a video she posted on her Instagram Stories, where she was crying in her car following her hospital appointment.

She said: “I went to go get the results today for my lump and they think it could be cancerous.

“I’ve got to go have it operated and removed."

Love Island's Demi Jones has told fans she needs to get a lump 'removed'. Picture: Instagram

The winter Love Island 2020 star added: "I'm worried, but I'm sure it will be fine. It's just a shock because you just don't think.

“I was sat there in the waiting room and it was full of old people and I was the only young one there.

"I know loads of women go through this so I'll be fine. It might not even be cancerous.

"They've got to cut it out to be sure. I'm just a bit shocked at the moment. I'll be ok, I'll get it removed and I should be fine."

Demi Jones detailed her health update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Demi Jones appeared in the winter Love Island series in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Demi went on to urge fans to make sure they “get lumps checked” in a post she shared following her emotional video.

She wrote: “I was supposed to have this appointment six months ago.

"At my scan they said 'everything looks fine' and went to send me on my way.

"I challenged it and asked if they could do more, in which they said 'oh well we can test the fluid if you want us to?’ Thank God I asked as it was the fluid that came back potentially cancerous. Always push!”

