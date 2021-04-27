Love Island Cast NHS Doctor Who Battled COVID-19 For 2021 Series

27 April 2021, 12:00

Love Island said to cast frontline NHS worker for 2021 series
Love Island said to cast frontline NHS worker for 2021 series. Picture: Love Island/ ITV2

Love Island has reportedly cast NHS doctor Toluwa Adepeju who has been on the frontline throughout the pandemic for the 2021 series this summer, following in the footsteps of Dr. Alex!

Love Island appear to be following through with their desire for a more 'normal' line-up of contestants by reportedly casting a frontline worker and NHS for their 2021 summer series.

According to this tabloid, the ITV2 dating show has added 25-year-old Dr. Toluwa Adepeju to their islander cast, who has been helping fight COVID-19 throughout this last year.

Maura Higgins' Became 'Too Thin' After Workout Obsession Resulted In Worrying Health Side Effect

A source gave more insight into the young doctor's life and how he has been urging people to get vaccinated.

They said: "He's led from the very front - in hospital and online, educating people of the risks and the need to get vaccinated."

"He is a perfect pick. He's modest, down to earth and loves what he does."

Following the success and national praise for former islander, Dr Alex George, it appears producers recognise the need to cast a more down to earth and normal line-up of singletons, rather than the 'influencer' type the show has become known for.

The rumour mill is certainly in overdrive for this year's line-up, especially as the show was forced to cancel its 2020 series due to the pandemic.

However, bosses insist no final decisions have been made on the final cast- but have been pretty vocal about wanting to shake things up this time around.

As well as casting more people in 'real' jobs, the show has opened its doors to LGBTQ+ applicants for the first time ever, as well as letting people apply quicker than ever over Tinder!

We don't know about you, but it sounds like this could be one of the best series to date, roll on the summer!

