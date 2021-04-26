Maura Higgins' Became 'Too Thin' After Workout Obsession Resulted In Worrying Health Side Effect

Love Island star Maura Higgins has opened up about a workout obsession she developed during lockdown that saw drastic weight loss and worryingly, her periods stop altogether.

Love Island star Maura Higgins has revealed a workout obsession left her 'too thin' and with a scary health side effect of losing her period, as her boyfriend, Chris Taylor, helped her realise her unhealthy routine.

Maura, 30, spoke to the MailOnline about over exercising during lockdown, explaining those closest to her had to intervene and point out her unhealthy exercise pattern.

She said: "I'm not working out as much as I was, I ended up losing too much weight."

"At the weekends I eat what I want and during the week I obviously try my best to eat healthier foods. But with the exercise, it's very easy to get obsessed with it."

'It got to a stage where it was actually affecting my periods; I lost my period for four months."

"Especially at my age, it's obviously not good. I want to have kids someday so I know that's just not a good thing to happen."

The reality star was open about wanting to quickly adjust her routine as she doesn't want to be an unhealthy role model to any of her fans, with her former pal-turned-boyfriend, Chris, helping steer her back to health.

She said: "'I remember even Chris was saying to me "Maura, that's just not good, we need to sort this out" I was like "yeah, I know."

Maura was in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard during her stint on the ITV2 dating show, but they split in 2020 before she and Chris went public with their romance during the pandemic.

