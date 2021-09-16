Faye Winter ‘Crying’ Over Casa Amor Scenes With Love Island Boyfriend Teddy

16 September 2021, 10:46

Faye Winter said she was 'crying' watching back Teddy in Casa Amor
Faye Winter said she was 'crying' watching back Teddy in Casa Amor. Picture: Getty / ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter is finally watching back scenes from Love Island after she and boyfriend Teddy Soares had a turbulent start to their relationship in the villa.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are going strong after an on-off relationship on Love Island.

And a month after the final of the series aired, the lettings agent from Devon has decided to watch back some huge moments from her and Teddy’s time in the villa.

Georgia Townend Returns To Job She Had Before Love Island

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Faye said she’s been watching ‘the real’ clips from Casa Amor, admitting the scenes had left her in tears and she felt like ‘more of an idiot.’

Faye Winter said she felt like 'an idiot' after watching back some Love Island scenes
Faye Winter said she felt like 'an idiot' after watching back some Love Island scenes. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa
Faye and Teddy have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

The 26-year-old shared a clip from a fan account captioned: “Here is @teddy_soares telling that he’s all in with @faye__winter for countless times.”

Faye wrote: “The FIRST time I’ve seen the real Casa Amor clips. Not crying at all and don’t feel like even more of an idiot.”

The video was a montage of Teddy telling his co-stars how he felt about Faye, including all the moments he admitted he missed her in Casa Amor.

It also showed him telling bombshell Priya he was still interested in Faye after she broke off their blossoming romance.

Faye also posted a clip of her and Teddy holding hands
Faye also posted a clip of her and Teddy holding hands. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy came third place on Love Island
Faye and Teddy came third place on Love Island. Picture: Getty

After re-posting the video, Faye shared a sweet clip of her and Teddy holding hands.

During their time in the villa, Faye famously exploded at Teddy after seeing a clip of him telling Casa Amor bombshell Clarisse he found her attractive.

Faye’s blow-up led to over 25,000 Ofcom complaints and she later admitted she “got things wrong” and “dealt with things the wrong way.”

