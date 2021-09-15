Georgia Townend Returns To Job She Had Before Love Island

15 September 2021, 13:09 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 13:13

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Georgia Townend has returned to the job she had before Love Island.

Georgia Townend, famous for making hilarious TikToks, has returned to her day job after a brief five minutes of fame in the Love Island villa.

The 28-year-old marketing executive filmed herself returning to the office, revealing she works for Lidl.

She was inundated by fans asking more about her job so Georgia took to Instagram Stories to share a little more about her day to day role.

Georgia Townend works for Lidl in their head office
Georgia Townend works for Lidl in their head office. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

The former islander explained: “My degree is in food and nutrition so that is my passion project, that’s always been my area of expertise.

“During my degree I did a placement year and I worked in food manufacturing, which I really enjoyed, but I knew when I graduated I wanted to move retail side, because for me the joy for me comes out in bringing end product to customer.”

Georgia went on: “So when I graduated I joined Lidl on the graduate scheme, that was about six years ago, I’m obviously not on the graduate scheme anymore, my role’s in a marketing function.

"There’s lots of things that fall into my remit of responsibility.”

Georgia was in Love Island for two short days
Georgia was in Love Island for two short days. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

The blonde bombshell has become a star in her own right since appearing on Love Island for just two days.

She was dumped from the villa after Hugo Hammond savagely friend-zoned her despite her admitting she came into the villa for him.

Her dumping was on the night Hugo shaded Toby Aromolaran for coupling up with Abbie Rawlings over Chloe Burrows, ending with the P.E. teacher airing his true feelings for Chloe.

As we all know, Chloe and Toby ended up reuniting anyway and Hugo was dumped from the villa after a brief romance with Casa Amor bombshell Amy Day.

