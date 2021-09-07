Laura Whitmore Addresses Love Island Reunion Disappointment

7 September 2021, 12:00

Laura Whitmore spoke on the Love Island complaints
Laura Whitmore spoke on the Love Island complaints. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram/ITV
Love Island's host, Laura Whitmore, took to Instagram to say her piece on the reunion drama.

Laura Whitmore has addressed the complaints that emerged online after the Love Island reunion episode.

On Sunday, the hit dating show returned to our screens after its electric finale in August. The one-off airing saw the return of the Islanders and fans expected Whitmore to stir the pot...

What’s Really Going On Between Love Island’s Lillie Haynes And Jack Grealish?

However, the drama fans were hoping for did not ensue and audiences took to Twitter to share the freivances with the 'dissapointing' reunion.

Now, Laura is setting the record straight...

Laura Whitmore hosted the reunion episode of Love Island
Laura Whitmore hosted the reunion episode of Love Island. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

After eight weeks of drama, chaos and turned heads, the reunion episode finally landed on our screens over the weekend.

However, it didn't take long for watchers to put their two cents in.

Many took to Twitter to complain about the invasive questions directed at the contestants as well as the lack of airtime Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank received on the segment.

The 36-year-old presenter had her say on Instagram as she posted a slew of statements to her story on Monday evening.

Laura Whitmore set the record straight on Instagram
Laura Whitmore set the record straight on Instagram. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

She kicked off the story by posting: "Shall I clarify a few things?"

Laura then went full steam ahead cleared up all the confusion, writing: "I only ask questions that are pre-approved by the compliance division. A lot of meetings happen before I see the script and then I can add my voice."

"We invited Kaz to sit with Toby for his exes segment but she didn't want to and it's her choice to make. Everything is run through with the Islanders beforehand. It's all about choice."

Love Island fans weren't happy with the reunion questions
Love Island fans weren't happy with the reunion questions. Picture: ITV
The Love Island host cleared up any confusion
The Love Island host cleared up any confusion. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

She went on to reveal that a lot of the production decisions are not up to her: "Hundreds of people work on Love Island. My job is not to organise seating arrangements. I barely know what seat I'm sitting in before the show as set changed so much."

The mum-of-one also cleared up the drinking situation from the night, writing: "Unlike previous years the Islanders weren't allowed alcohol.

"Please remember they are just regular people who were nervous on live telly. I'm sure some would have loved a drink for the nerves!"

The star revealed her defensiveness over her Islanders, stating to her 1.5 million followers that " if I see anyone giving sh*t to our islanders, I will call you out."

