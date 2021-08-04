Love Island Fans Are Trying To Decode Kaz’s Savage Wink At Tyler

Love Island viewers were left shook after Kaz Kamwi appeared to give Tyler Cruickshank a sassy wink after she recoupled with Matthew MacNabb.

Love Island’s recoupling on Tuesday night saw Kaz Kamwi dump Tyler Cruickshank for Casa Amor lad Matthew MacNabb and the way she went about it floored fans.

Kaz and Tyler had an intense few days ahead of the recoupling, where the latter couldn’t decide where his head was at between his former flame Kaz and Casa Amor bombshell Clarisse.

However, when it came to the girls’ time to pick which boy they wanted to be coupled up with, Kaz ruled out her romance with Tyler as she ditched him for Matthew, but not without sending a savage wink in his direction first.

Kaz admitted it was a “difficult decision” to pick between who she wanted to couple up with, but ultimately she went for who she felt was “trustworthy”, leaving Tyler’s face to drop.

Love Island fans couldn't get over Kaz's sassy wink at Tyler. Picture: ITV2

Love Island UK Kaz winking at Tyler after choosing someone else pic.twitter.com/nJ2IVH7bax — for the culture reactions (@findareaction) August 3, 2021

She then went on to announce Matt as her partner, before she sent a cheeky wink to Tyler, and fans were left in hysterics, with many trying to decode whether the wink was actually directed at her former beau.

Here’s a look at some of the mixed reactions on Twitter from the evening…

“This wink by Kaz was legendary! Moment [laughing emojis] #loveisland Tyler face [sic],” shared one viewer.

“Not the WINK AHHHHHH KAZ UR KILLING ME #loveisland [sic],” tweeted another.

Love Island's Tyler and Clarisse are now in a couple. Picture: ITV2

not the WINK AHHHHHH KAZ UR KILLING ME #loveisland pic.twitter.com/NlYd7KwQKA — Izzy Moorhouse (@MoorhouseIzzy) August 3, 2021

Kaz definitely did not wink at Tyler. Pretty much every re-coupling she winks at one of the other contestants in encouragement. These producers think they’re slick with their editing. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Wfy2ruyD1Z — AJ (@auntieagyeiwah) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, another said: “Who did Kaz wink at .. I know the camera people like to trick us and I’m sure it wasn’t Tyler #loveisland.”

Another debated: “Kaz definitely did not wink at Tyler. Pretty much every re-coupling she winks at one of the other contestants in encouragement. These producers think they’re slick with their editing. #loveisland.”

Fans are keen to see how things pan out for the pair as Tyler is set to pull Kaz for a chat on Wednesday night’s episode…

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

