Love Island fans are hoping for a confession from Liam after the Millie re-coupling. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Millie Court re-coupled with Liam Reardon but fans are hoping she’ll be filled in about his Casa Amor antics.

Love Island fans were left shocked when Millie Court decided to take Liam Reardon back in the re-coupling following his brief romance with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

The Welsh contestant had been pining to get Millie back since returning back to the main villa alone, where Lillie ended up explaining to the Essex beauty what happened between them in the sister villa.

After a few days of trying to win her back, Millie picked Liam in the re-coupling and judging by fans’ reactions on Twitter, it’s safe to say people were seriously divided over her decision.

However, fans are hoping that Millie gets the full debrief about what went down in Casa Amor that she hasn't been told about just yet - yep, viewers are bringing up the three-way kiss that happened between Liam, Clarisse and Salma.

Love Island fans are hoping Millie will find out about Liam's 3-way kiss in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

One tweet read: “I really hope Millie gets to see everything that Liam said and did at casa amor when she’s out of the villa ! she deserves better 100% #LoveIsland.”

“At this point Clarisse should have interrupted Millie picking Liam and announcing that she too kissed him with another girl that wasn’t Lillie. That would of been chefs kiss. So many missed opportunities. #loveisland [sic],” added another.

“Clarisse needs to tell Millie that Liam was involved in a 3 way kiss and call it a day,” tweeted another fan.

This comes after Liam got on stage following Mabel’s surprise performance on Tuesday night, to declare his love for Millie.

Liam declared his love for Millie in a speech on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Liam and Millie have re-coupled. Picture: ITV2

I really hope Millie gets to see everything that Liam said and did at casa amor when she’s out of the villa ! she deserves better 100% #LoveIsland — Dana 🦎 (@_Danabuckley) August 4, 2021

At this point Clarisse should have interrupted Millie picking Liam and announcing that she too kissed him with another girl that wasn’t Lillie. That would of been chefs kiss. So many missed opportunities. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EGbDP8Ok78 — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) August 3, 2021

Clarisse needs to tell Millie that Liam was involved in a 3 way kiss and call it a day. — Mrs. (@MxssKerry_) August 3, 2021

In front of all of the Islanders, Liam said: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more. I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel. I’ve never felt this way before....”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

