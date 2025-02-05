What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and TOWIE's Harry Lee? Their split explained

5 February 2025, 21:00

Here's why Love Island's Samie Elishi and TOWIE's Harry Lee split
Here's why Love Island's Samie Elishi and TOWIE's Harry Lee split. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Samie Elishi opened up about her breakup with Harry Lee on Love Island All Stars. Here's everything we know about their split.

Season nine finalist Samie Elishi entered Love Island All Stars' second series as a bombshell alongside season seven's Chuggs Wallis.

Samie immediately caused a stir in the villa admitting she has her eyes on Luca Bish, who is coupled up with Grace Jackson. When revealing she and Luca actually had history, she said that the last time Luca reached out to her it was right after her split from The Only Way Is Essex's Harry Lee.

She admitted that at the time she was "heartbroken" and didn't want to entertain speaking to Luca. Now, almost five months after the breakup, she is ready to find a new man.

So, what happened with Sammie and Harry, why was she so distraught over their split? Here's what we know.

Samie and Harry were dating for over six months
Samie and Harry were dating for over six months. Picture: Instagram

Why did Samie Elishi and Harry Lee split?

After they started dating in early 2024 they made things public in March but six months later, in September, Samie and Harry's breakup was announced

While Samie and Harry haven't publicly addressed why they split, at the time a source gave a very vague statement on why they ended things.

Talking to the tabloids, they said: "In recent months they have grown apart and decided it was better to remain friends. They tried their best to make things work but some things just aren't meant to be.

"They decided to call it quits but wish each other the best."

Samie on All Stars
Samie on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Soon after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed any evidence of their relationship from their grids.

Speaking to TOWIE's Elma Pazar in Love Island All Stars, Samie said: "[Luca's] messaged me before... in September, recent, but I was like heartbroken and swore off men."

Clearly there was something not so amicable about her split from Harry, but she has not expanded on what actually happened.

However, at the start of the relationship Samie was pretty open about their romance, telling the tabloids: "Me and Harry are going really well, we're still together and going strong.

"We've been together for a while and it's important at the beginning of a relationship to just spend time together and get to know each other, that's why we kept it quiet at first."

Love Island's Olivia reveals Ronnie Vint slid into her DMs while with Harriet

"But I've actually known him for years, we've been friends for a long time," she said.

If Harry or Samie reveal anymore about their split we'll update this page.

