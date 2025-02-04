Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

On Air Now
Samie Elishi is back for Love Island All Stars! Here's everything you need to know about her including her age and what happened with Tom Clare.
Love Island All Stars has welcomed another two bombshells in the form of season seven's Chuggs Wallis and season nine's Samie Elishi.
After Samie's ex, Tom Clare, won the first-ever All Stars series she's got pretty big boots to fill. But with her eyes set on Luca Bish - despite him being coupled up with Grace Jackson - she looks like she's got what it takes to be an epic bombshell.
On if she's nervous to step on Grace's toes, Samie said: "Him and Grace look like they're going fine, but you can’t believe everything you see. The game is the game, this is what happens.
"If he does have a good thing with Grace and stays with her, then he wasn’t for me. She’s a bombshell too so she gets it. What will be will be. I’m not the deciding factor about it, it’ll be up to Luca at the end of the day."
So, while she joins the likes of Ronnie Vint, Casey O'Gorman and Catherine Agbaje let's remind ourselves of Samie, including what happened with Tom.
Samie was a bombshell on series nine of Love Island in 2023. She arrived on day 14 and although she was briefly coupled up with Kai Fagan and Jordan Odofin, a week after her arrival she coupled up with Tom and they were together until the final.
Tom and Samie came third that year, with Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins as the runners-up and Kai and Sanam Harrinanan winning.
After finding each other on Love Island they made it official but ended up splitting just a month after leaving the show.
They both came out to confirm the breakup and Samie simply said, "it just wasn’t working on the outside". Reports also claim that “the distance between them was too much" and they both "decided to focus on their careers post Love Island".
Tom later released a statement saying they were on "good terms" but when he appeared on All Stars in 2024 Samie reportedly pulled out of the show.
A source said: "The idea of being back in the Cape Town villa - the same one where they first fell in love - was too much for Samie so once she heard Tom was in the mix it was an immediate ‘hell no’ to bosses."
Samie is 25, during her first Love Island stint she was 22 years old.
Following her split from Tom, Samie dated TOWIE star Harry Lee, however the pair called it quits in September 2024 after months of dating.
At the time a source told the tabloids: "In recent months they have grown apart and decided it was better to remain friends. They tried their best to make things work but some things just aren't meant to be. They decided to call it quits but wish each other the best."
Samie and her All Stars co-star Luca Bish have revealed they have history. Outside of the villa they were in each other's DMs but it looks like it never went further than that.
You can find her here: @samieelishi