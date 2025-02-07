Love Island's Jess White drops major clue she's going on All Stars

Jess has teased an All Stars appearance. Picture: ITV / TikTok via @jameslearhairdressing

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like Jess could be coming in to shake up the Love Island All Stars villa.

Love Island All Stars has been immense, with tears, kisses, rows and makeups, each night has been full of surprises. And with so much drama surrounding Samie Elishi, Luca Bish and Grace Jackson in recent episodes, we bet those islanders are looking for some calm in the villa as the final nears.

But they can think again, as another 2024 islander looks poised to join the likes of Harriett Blackmore, Ronnie Vint, Omar Nyame and Grace who she knows from her first Love Island stint. Any guesses?

Jess White, who very famously had beef with Harriett throughout their entire season, has dropped a major clue that she is heading into All Stars, less than two weeks before the final.

Jess White teased Love Island All Stars entrance. Picture: ITV2

Is Jess White going on Love Island All Stars?

Jess teased an All Stars appearance in a TikTok posted by hairdresser James Lear. The Manchester based hairdresser has built up a healthy cliental of Love Island stars and even revealed Harriett's bombshell entrance in the same way he's teased Jess'.

In the video, which has amassed 3 million views, James asks Jess: "You're going away aren't you? You're going on a trip... do you know how long you're going away for?"

Her response was the big tease, as she replied: "I don't know yet, it depends..."

In another video of Jess on his page, they teased some more as the video cuts off with her saying: "I'm thinking with this, when are you going to upload-".

So, while this might be a harmless prank for promotion, with James' track record, it seems highly possible that Jess could be going into the All Stars villa. We will update this page if anything is confirmed.

Fans are nervous that Jess entering the villa could burst Harriett's currently serene bubble with Ronnie, especially as their 2024 feud started over the London lad.

One fan commented on the video: "Nah she'll ruin Harriett again, she's glowing and if Jess enters she'll ruin it."

This comes after multiple past islanders have come forward to reveal they were on the sidelines ready to enter the villa but have now pulled out of the show.

Most recently, season 10's Scott van-der-Sluis, who was coupled up with Catherine Agbaje, has revealed he even told Luca he was coming in.

On his Snapchat he said: "I was on FaceTime to [Luca] every day for about two months straight before he went on. He had lost [access to] his phone by the time I'd pulled out so he doesn't actually know that I'm [not] going in there. He is still expecting me to go in!"

Hugo and Jess left Love Island together but later split. Picture: Instagram

Explaining why he's pulled out he said: "I was going to do [All Stars]. I pulled out two days before the show started for various reasons. I sat down with my family and there was quite a few reasons why I decided to go against it."

In 2024, the likes of Theo Campbell, Megan Barton-Hanson and Danica Taylor were all in South Africa for All Stars but never actually made it onto the show.

