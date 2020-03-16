Who Is Maura Higgins Dating? Relationship History And Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Maura was in a 9-year relationship before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Who is Maura Higgins dating? Love Island star's relationship history revealed...

Love Island's Maura Higgins rose to fame on the 2019 series of the hit dating show where she met and coupled up with Curtis Pritchard.

However, things weren't meant to be, and the couple announced their split earlier this month.

But who is the Dancing on Ice star dating now and who did she date before Curtis? Let's take a look...

Curtis Pritchard

Maura and Curtis met while appearing on the 2019 series of Love Island.

It wasn't love at first sight for the pair, as Maura initially had her sights set on Tommy Fury, who was coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague, and Curtis was paired with Amy Hart.

However, they ended up being one of the longest-standing couples from the series and dated for 8 months.

Maura announced they had split in an Instagram post, which read: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

"We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

James Finnegan

Before entering the villa, Maura was in a 9-year relationship with car salesman James Finnegan, who she met at school.

The pair were actually engaged to be married in 2012, but it wasn’t meant to be and their romance fizzled out 4 years later.

A source spoke to a tabloid around the time she was on Love Island and said: "She stayed with James as she got bigger and better at modelling and she did try to make it work.

"James was her first love and her anchor for a while but their relationship was bound to suffer as she travelled more and followed her dreams.

"He didn't want to split and was left drowning his sorrows. It will break his heart seeing her on Love Island, they'd been together since school. But they are good people and will always be on good terms."

