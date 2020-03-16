Who Is Maura Higgins Dating? Relationship History And Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

16 March 2020, 16:20

Maura was in a 9-year relationship before Love Island.
Maura was in a 9-year relationship before Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Who is Maura Higgins dating? Love Island star's relationship history revealed...

Love Island's Maura Higgins rose to fame on the 2019 series of the hit dating show where she met and coupled up with Curtis Pritchard.

However, things weren't meant to be, and the couple announced their split earlier this month.

But who is the Dancing on Ice star dating now and who did she date before Curtis? Let's take a look...

Curtis Pritchard

Maura and Curtis met while appearing on the 2019 series of Love Island.

It wasn't love at first sight for the pair, as Maura initially had her sights set on Tommy Fury, who was coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague, and Curtis was paired with Amy Hart.

However, they ended up being one of the longest-standing couples from the series and dated for 8 months.

Maura announced they had split in an Instagram post, which read: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

"We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

James Finnegan

Before entering the villa, Maura was in a 9-year relationship with car salesman James Finnegan, who she met at school.

The pair were actually engaged to be married in 2012, but it wasn’t meant to be and their romance fizzled out 4 years later.

A source spoke to a tabloid around the time she was on Love Island and said: "She stayed with James as she got bigger and better at modelling and she did try to make it work.

"James was her first love and her anchor for a while but their relationship was bound to suffer as she travelled more and followed her dreams.

"He didn't want to split and was left drowning his sorrows. It will break his heart seeing her on Love Island, they'd been together since school. But they are good people and will always be on good terms."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's summer series in jeopardy over Coronavirus

Will Love Island Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? ITV2 Continue Auditions For Summer Series
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer's Relationship With Her Love Island Boyfriend
Luke M and Demi Jones came in third place on Love Island

Love Island’s Luke M Forced To Deny Cheating On Demi Jones With Student In Cardiff
Laura Whitmore made the first move on Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore Made The First Move On 'Intimidated' Love Island Boyfriend Iain Stirling
Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are expecting their second child

Nathan Massey Planning A Vasectomy If Pregnant Wife Cara De La Hoyde Welcomes Baby Girl

Hot On Capital

Niall Horan's Heartbreak Weather has some hidden messages

Niall Horan's Heartbreak Weather Is Here- 3 Things You Missed In The Album
Zayn Malik has been taking precautions for years

Zayn Malik's Fans Joke He Predicted Coronavirus: "He's Been Isolating Himself Since 2017"

Zayn Malik

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline

Little Mix

Little Mix switched labels days before the release of 'LM5'.

Jade Thirlwall Says Little Mix’s Split With Simon Cowell ‘F****d Us Over’

Little Mix

Harry Styles reveals the book that inspired the name 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles Reveals The Book That Inspired The Name Of His Song 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles

Niall Horan encouraging fans to stream and buy 'Heartbreak Weather'

Niall Horan's Determined To Get His Album 'Heartbreak Weather' To Number One

More Movies & TV News

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, And Where The Netflix Show Is Being Filmed
You can turn on/off Netflix's autoplay

How To Turn Off Netflix's Autoplay Feature

The coronavirus pandemic has caused movies to delay the release of a list of films

From Mulan & The New Mutants To James Bond: No Time To Die, Here’s All The Films Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Lauren Pope's millionaire boyfriend's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who Is TOWIE Star Lauren Pope's Millionaire Boyfriend Tony Keterman? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed As Couple Announce Pregnancy
Jacqueline Jossa hinted at returning to her role on EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa Hints At Return To EastEnders