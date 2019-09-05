Dancing On Ice Bosses ‘Ditch’ Love Island Winner Amber Gill And Replace Her With Maura Higgins

Maura is reportedly replacing Amber. Picture: instagram

Dancing On Ice producers have allegedly decided to swap Amber Gill’s slot on the show with Maura Higgins.

Amber Gill’s appearance on Dancing On Ice has reportedly been ‘axed’ after bosses were ‘won over’ by her fellow Islander, Maura Higgins.

The ITV bosses were apparently swayed after watching the Irish Love Islander’s appearances on This Morning as an agony aunt.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours

Maura, who is currently dating Curtis Pritchard, was reportedly one of the ‘several’ Love Islanders considered by producers.

A source told a tabloid: “Dancing On Ice producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year’s series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past.

“It was looking hopeful for Amber but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality."

It seems the new agony aunt might be at a slight advantage if she appears on the show, as her beau, Curtis Pritchard, is a professional ballroom dancer.

Despite the show’s bosses having been ‘delighted’ to snap up Amber, it seems they’re currently sat on the fence.

In August, a tabloid reported: “Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Previous years of the ITV show have seen former Love Islanders, Wes Nelson and Kem Cetinay, put their figure skating to the test as contestants.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News