Dancing On Ice Bosses ‘Ditch’ Love Island Winner Amber Gill And Replace Her With Maura Higgins

5 September 2019, 14:37

Maura is reportedly replacing Amber.
Maura is reportedly replacing Amber. Picture: instagram

Dancing On Ice producers have allegedly decided to swap Amber Gill’s slot on the show with Maura Higgins.

Amber Gill’s appearance on Dancing On Ice has reportedly been ‘axed’ after bosses were ‘won over’ by her fellow Islander, Maura Higgins.

The ITV bosses were apparently swayed after watching the Irish Love Islander’s appearances on This Morning as an agony aunt.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours

Maura, who is currently dating Curtis Pritchard, was reportedly one of the ‘several’ Love Islanders considered by producers.

A source told a tabloid: “Dancing On Ice producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year’s series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past.

“It was looking hopeful for Amber but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality."

View this post on Instagram

@bbcstrictly 💃

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

It seems the new agony aunt might be at a slight advantage if she appears on the show, as her beau, Curtis Pritchard, is a professional ballroom dancer.

Despite the show’s bosses having been ‘delighted’ to snap up Amber, it seems they’re currently sat on the fence.

In August, a tabloid reported: “Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

View this post on Instagram

So what’s the T? 🐸☕️ @makeupbymikey

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Previous years of the ITV show have seen former Love Islanders, Wes Nelson and Kem Cetinay, put their figure skating to the test as contestants.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her
Megan Barton Hanson has found love again!

Megan Barton Hanson To Confirm New Relationship In Music Video With Girlfriend Chelcee Grimes
Anton and Belle split five weeks after leaving Love Island

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk SPLIT - 14 Days After Their Holiday To Majorca
The couple won the 2019 series of Love Island.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours
Love Islander has come under fire in recent months.

Marcel Somerville & Yewande Biala To Give Evidence About Their Treatment On Love Island To MPs Investigating Reality TV

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes took his driving test

Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

Shawn Mendes

Camila and Shawn are closer than ever.

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On Relationship With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want To Protect It'
Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury
Mac Miller died after an overdose.

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Charged In Connection To His Death, Days Before His Anniversary

Ariana Grande

Lizzo's skin is everything!

Lizzo Finally Dropped Her Skincare Routine & We're Now 'Feeling Good As Hell!'
Charlie Puth swore he'd never go back to his brand new hairstyle

Fans Confused As Charlie Puth's Dramatic New Look Is Exactly What He Promised To Never Do Again

More Movies & TV News

The Love Islanders are heading to the US!

Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel & Niall Aslam Have Signed Up For The US Version Of Ex On The Beach
Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE

Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'
James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours
Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut

Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing