Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias dating rumours with witty comeback

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias news. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama hit back at a troll over Ruben Dias dating rumours.

One thing about Love Island host Maya Jama is that she's always serving, on the red carpet, on our screens and now on X where she dished up the perfect comeback to an internet troll.

At the start of this year, it was reported that following her second split from rapper Stormzy, Maya had started dating Portuguese footballer Ruben Dias. It was then seemingly confirmed with a post that Ruben shared on his Instagram, which Maya had liked.

With the news flooding the internet, fans and haters alike have been having their say on the new romance. One X user had something particularly foul to say about Maya's love life.

Maya Jama reportedly met Ruben Dias at the EMAs. Picture: Getty

Reposting a video about Maya and Ruben, one user said, "SHE DONT REST" followed by a separate post that reads: "WOMEN THAT CAN JUMP FROM RELATIONSHIP TO RELATIONSHIP ARE SCARY".

In response, Maya pulled up a very recent post by the same user where he had reposted something about Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement and said: "LOL WOMEN AND HOMOSEXUALS SIT ON THE NET ALL DAY AND OBSESS OVER PEOPLE THEY DONT KNOW AND THEIR RELATIONSHiP..... MENTAL DISORDER".

Noting the extreme hypocrisy, Maya reposted the Tomdaya post with the user's comments about her and Ruben. She simply wrote, "Oh [laughing faces].. but.. [shrugging face]"

Maya Jama clapped back. Picture: X

Maya's post, which has 3.2 million views, is so far all she's said in relation to her and Ruben reportedly dating. It was said by a tabloid source, that Maya and Ruben have been dating in private for at least a month.

"Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December," they said.

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain. Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship."

The X users original post. Picture: X

For now, it looks like Maya and Ruben will be dating long distance as she just arrived in Cape Town, South Africa for Love Island All Stars while Ruben stays in the UK to play for his team Manchester City.

