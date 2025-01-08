Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias dating rumours with witty comeback

8 January 2025, 12:07

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias news
Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias news. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama hit back at a troll over Ruben Dias dating rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One thing about Love Island host Maya Jama is that she's always serving, on the red carpet, on our screens and now on X where she dished up the perfect comeback to an internet troll.

At the start of this year, it was reported that following her second split from rapper Stormzy, Maya had started dating Portuguese footballer Ruben Dias. It was then seemingly confirmed with a post that Ruben shared on his Instagram, which Maya had liked.

With the news flooding the internet, fans and haters alike have been having their say on the new romance. One X user had something particularly foul to say about Maya's love life.

Maya Jama reportedly met Ruben Dias at the EMAs
Maya Jama reportedly met Ruben Dias at the EMAs. Picture: Getty

Reposting a video about Maya and Ruben, one user said, "SHE DONT REST" followed by a separate post that reads: "WOMEN THAT CAN JUMP FROM RELATIONSHIP TO RELATIONSHIP ARE SCARY".

In response, Maya pulled up a very recent post by the same user where he had reposted something about Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement and said: "LOL WOMEN AND HOMOSEXUALS SIT ON THE NET ALL DAY AND OBSESS OVER PEOPLE THEY DONT KNOW AND THEIR RELATIONSHiP..... MENTAL DISORDER".

Noting the extreme hypocrisy, Maya reposted the Tomdaya post with the user's comments about her and Ruben. She simply wrote, "Oh [laughing faces].. but.. [shrugging face]"

Maya Jama clapped back
Maya Jama clapped back. Picture: X

Maya's post, which has 3.2 million views, is so far all she's said in relation to her and Ruben reportedly dating. It was said by a tabloid source, that Maya and Ruben have been dating in private for at least a month.

"Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December," they said.

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain. Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship."

The X users original post
The X users original post. Picture: X

For now, it looks like Maya and Ruben will be dating long distance as she just arrived in Cape Town, South Africa for Love Island All Stars while Ruben stays in the UK to play for his team Manchester City.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Love Island

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

Here's why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split

Why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split? Their cheating scandal explained

Love Island

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Tom Holland has been linked to a few fellow actors

Tom Holland’s dating history revealed from ex-girlfriends to rumoured romances

Molly-Mae reportedly revealing Tommy Fury reconciliation in upcoming documentary

Molly-Mae reportedly set to reveal Tommy Fury reunion in upcoming documentary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits