The Love Island Final Voting Figures Are In For Season 11

31 July 2024, 12:06 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 12:41

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island season 11 is over and the voting figures are in after Mimii and Josh were crowned the winners.

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were announced the winners of Love Island season 11 on Monday, but fans want to know how much they won by, and how many votes the likes of Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel, who came second, and Matilda Draper and Sean Stone, who came third, received.

Maya Jama declared Mimii and Josh the winners after eight weeks in the villa, with Josh turning her head in the last couple of weeks after she’d had a tumultuous journey from the start with Ayo, who picked Jess Spencer in Casa Amor.

The couple became exclusive while in the villa, and now fans are looking forward to seeing them share more of their relationship on social media in the coming weeks as things progress.

But how much Mimii and Josh win by? Here’s a breakdown of the Love Island voting figures:

Love Island final voting figures (season 11)

  • Mimii and Josh - 40%
  • Ciaran and Nicole - 35%
  • Matilda and Sean - 14%
  • Jess and Ayo - 10%

Love Island shared the results on X and fans were quick to reply with things like, "Oh they ate the polls" and "Mimii and Josh clear win [sic]."

"Clearly the winners by far," said another, as a fourth commented: "Nicole and Ciaran fans did try though!!"

After their big win, Mimii took to Instagram to write: “Thank you all so much for the support and love. The feeling is indescribable.”

Mimii didn’t have the smoothest Love Island experience after falling for Ayo, who ended up with Jess after Casa Amor. However, things changed when Josh walked into the villa alongside Reuben Collins, who eventually left arm-in-arm with Grace Jackson. Josh made it clear from the get-go that he had his eyes set on Mimii and remained patient while she figured out her feelings for Ayo.

His patience paid off as not only did he and Mimii make things 'exclusive' while on the show, they went on to be crowned the winners of the series proving to be the public's fave couple.

After they were announced as winners they joined the Love Island: Aftersun podcast where they spoke to host Indiyah Polack about how surreal things are, confirming they aren't quite boyfriend and girlfriend yet.

Mimii and Josh win Love Island 2024

"We love the fact that everyone loves us together but the pace that we're going at is good for me, it's good for her," Josh said, with Mimii adding, "It's natural".

But things are definitely moving the right direction as they also spoke about cooking for one another when they get home. Mimii, whose family is from Zimbabwe, even said she'll learn how to perfect Nigerian Jollof rice for Josh.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

