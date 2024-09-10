New Love Island 2024 Couple On The Horizon As Two Cast Mates Get Close In London

10 September 2024, 10:51 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 11:04

Love Island host Maya Jama
Love Island host Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

A new Love Island 2024 couple could be brewing...

After finding themselves unlucky in love in the villa, Love Island stars Samantha Kenny and Hugo Godfroy are reportedly dating.

Samantha was brutally dumped from the show early on when Joey Essex left her for Grace Jackson. In Hugo's case he left the show with Jess White and while they were dating for a little while on the outside, they soon called things off.

And now a tabloid source has come forward to say the unexpected duo "have enjoyed themselves on a series of dates and are seeing where things go".

Samantha has reportedly gone on dates with Hugo
Samantha has reportedly gone on dates with Hugo. Picture: Instagram

The source said: “Hugo and Samantha grew close after meeting at their return to Love Island at the end of the series. They have been on a few dates when Samantha has been in London.

"Samantha didn’t find love in the villa after her messy relationship with Joey but things seem to be going well with Hugo."

While on the show, Samantha felt led on by Joey who was quick to dump her for his ex Grace. In the final dumping Samantha and Joey came face-to-face and she accused him of lying, as he insisted there was never "really a spark there".

"Why are you bare face lying, no you never said to me that there weren't a spark! You never said to me there weren't a spark, so don't lie," Samantha snapped back before being brought to tears.

Hugo and Jess went their separate ways after the Love Island final
Hugo and Jess went their separate ways after the Love Island final. Picture: Instagram

Not long ago Hugo had to set the record straight on his and Jess' relationship after he was pictured kissing another girl. Taking to his IG stories he said: “Just to let everyone know Jess and I agreed to go our separate ways after the final in Majorca.

“I’m hoping we can still be friends as we had a great experience together, she’s a lovely girl and I wish her all the best.”

Love Island viewers never saw Hugo and Samantha interact on the show as she had already left when he came in for Casa Amor.

