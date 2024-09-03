Love Island’s Sean Stone Explains Split From Matilda Draper And Hints At Future Reconciliation

Sean Stone and Matilda Draper broke up a month after Love Island. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Sean Stone has spoken out about his split from Matilda Draper and hasn’t ruled out getting back together.

Sean and Matilda came third on Love Island 2024, but just a few weeks after they returned to the UK to start their new chapter, they split up.

Their split seemed amicable, posting separate statements to prove they’re still friends, and in a follow-up video Sean didn’t rule out reuniting with Matilda in the future.

In a selfie video filmed in his van the day after they announced their split, Sean recalled the reason for their split, blaming their busy schedules.

Sean told his followers: “If you don’t know already Matilda and I have separated yesterday and we are going our separate ways. Before I get into everything, I wanna say a massive thank you to everyone who showed me love and support on my page on Insta and TikTok. I really do appreciate it.”

Matilda and Sean came third on Love Island 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

He added: “It was always going to be difficult coming out the Love Island bubble, being around someone as amazing as Matilda the whole time, with no worries, no real anything, nothing going down in the real world…. we were just there just living it 24/7.”

Sean explained they tried to make it work, but couldn’t dedicate the time to each other.

He said: “So coming out, we have tried to make it work but she’s super busy, I’m super busy, it’s just one of those things really and, you know what? I wish her all the best. She’s gonna absolutely smash it and, you never know, down the line... just gotta see what happens.”

Sean signed off: “But right now it’s for the best.”

It comes after the former couple shared separate statements to announce their breakup.

Sean’s statement said: “Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Matilda and I have decided to part ways. We are good friends & I'm so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with her.

"We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us both we both believe this is the best step for us moving forward. Love you all."

Sean Stone and Matilda Draper broke up a month after Love Island finished. Picture: ITV2

Matilda shared a similar announcement: "Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Sean and I have decided to part ways. We are still good friends & so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with him. We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us. Love you all."

The couple faced tests in the villa during Casa Amor when Sean had his head turned by Diamanté, even kissing her. However, when Matilda returned he insisted she was his number one priority.

Despite that they came third in the final, which saw Mimii and Josh win the show.

