Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Crashed Into Twice In Shock Car Accident

18 April 2024, 10:26 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 11:30

Molly-Mae spoke about the recent car accident on her Youtube channel
Molly-Mae spoke about the recent car accident on her Youtube channel. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury were involved in a car crash as they were rammed by another car twice whilst out on a date night!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have to be Love Island’s biggest success story. The pair met on season five of the reality show in 2019 and are now engaged with a daughter named Bambi.

They’re not just winning in their personal lives, professionally Tommy’s boxing career has seen him earn an estimated £20 million. Whilst Molly-Mae herself has been signing brand deal after brand deal, most recently to be a face of L’Oreal for a cool seven-figure paycheck.

With the money rolling in, Molly's been thinking about moving from her £4 million mansion in Chesire which the couple had only purchased two years ago.

But they might be more keen to move now than ever after getting into a car accident on a date night in Cheshire itself.

Molly-Mae has found much success after Love Island with brand collaborations and sponsorships
Molly-Mae has found much success after Love Island with brand collaborations and sponsorships. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae explained the series of events on her YouTube channel which has 1.85 million subscribers.

She started by saying, “We kind of experienced our first little car crash. We were completely fine but a woman drove literally straight into Tommy’s car.”

She explained how a woman drove into them after pulling out of a church car park and thankfully their one-year-old was not in the car.

“We weren’t in my car and luckily Bambi wasn’t in the car because we were going on a date night and Zoe and Danny [Molly’s sister and her fiancé] were at the house with Bambi.”

“We had literally just left the house and this woman was pulling out a church car park and there was basically not enough room in the road for two cars and so she needed to wait until we had gone pass to then pull out and our cars just collided and we went straight into each other.”

But that wasn’t all, the frightened driver seemed to then panic and attempted to reverse only to accidentally accelerate and hit Tommy and Molly again for a second time.

“Then she reversed her car back because I think she was like, “Oh my gosh I can’t believe I’ve just crashed into you,” but she reversed back and then pushed the accelerator again and went straight into us again so she went into us twice!” she explained on the video.

No one was injured, however, it seemed like the driver at fault was disoriented as Molly explained the woman had to have been in her late 70s to early 80s.

“It was the weirdest thing ever, so I immediately got out the car and ran over to her. I actually thought she was not well or having a bit of a…I can’t explain it.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

Molly-Mae went on to explain, “She was really confused and upset and I tried to comfort her but she wanted to just drive off and shut the car door and go.”

“My heart just broke for her because she was in complete shock by what she had just done,” but unfortunately, the driver drove off before any details could be shared.

“There was some car damage but we didn’t take her details because we were too flustered and a bit in shock. I felt really sorry for her and I didn’t want to upset her anymore. So yeah, that was fun.”

Molly-Mae didn’t seem too fussed about the damage to her car, with the paychecks she and her husband have been earning, they should be able to cover the cost of repairs.

