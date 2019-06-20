Love Island Star Chris Hughes Slams Women’s Aid's Comments About Joe Garratt: ‘You’re Happy To Contribute To Online Hate’

Chris Hughes has defended Joe Garratt. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2017 star Chris Hughes has leaped to the defence of Joe Garratt.

Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island on Tuesday (20th June) and the 22 year old was surprised to find backlash from ITV2 viewers about his behaviour towards partner Lucie Donlan.

While in the villa, Joe was branded “controlling” after he told Lucie he wasn’t happy about her close friendship with co-star Tommy Fury and suggested she spend more time with the girls.

Chris Hughes responded to Women's Aid's statement. Picture: Chris Hughes/Twitter

Women’s Aid even issued a statement about Joe’s actions, writing on Twitter to their 110k followers: “Controlling behaviour is never acceptable and we’re pleased to see more and more people spotting the early warning signs on #LoveIsland.”

But fellow former Islander Chris Hughes has leapt to Joe’s defence, responding to Women’s Aid’s statement saying: “This is actually quite sickening you’re happy to contribute to online hate towards someone.

“Really feel for Joe, doesn’t deserve the lumps being thrown his way. Quite sad this world we live in. Regardless of people’s views, it’s not a very fun world to be in right now for him.”

Chris’ tweet was met with mixed reactions, with one person writing: “It’s not about hating or demonstrating hatred towards anyone, it’s about showing what gaslighting is, and saying it’s not okay.”

Another hit back: “He was quite bad though Chris! Would you want your daughter with someone who wanted them to change all because she was friends with a male? No you wouldn’t.”

However, some people agreed with Chris, with a third replying: “Poor lad has simply said the wrong thing by wording it badly. Anyone without a chip on their shoulder can see that there was no malicious controlling intent.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “All I see is a young man struggling to verbalise his emotions.”

Well he should have thought about his behaviour then - tough lesson for him to learn maybe but perhaps now he has learnt from the experience — Lucy & Belle (@Lucy_Elvia) June 20, 2019

when you only see part of a story and it can be twisted by other people you should never fully believe it, highlight helping men as well as women maybe would help🤷🏼‍♀️ — lucia☼ (@luciagannon_) June 19, 2019

I’m sure he’s a decent enough fella but he still said those words to Lucie and the producers have every right to show it. — Todd (@Toddlfc) June 19, 2019

He wore his heart on his sleeve and told her every thought that came in his head, no matter how insecure it sounded. Better than playing games and deceiving people. He phrased it wrong maybe, but it was more advise to ease tensions in the villa- than control, for sure! — Natalie (@NatalieLou40) June 19, 2019

Women's Aid declined to comment when contacted by Capital.

Joe has since addressed the backlash over his behaviour towards Lucie, telling the tabloids: “I didn’t manipulate or abuse her. I am gutted that it has been perceived in that way because it wasn’t like that at all. I always had Lucie’s best interests at heart.”

Lucie and Joe were torn apart when the catering company owner was voted out by the public alongside Elma Pazar, after he and Lucie and Elma and Anton were voted the least compatible couples by their co-stars.

