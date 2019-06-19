Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home

Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Joe Garratt has been booted out of the villa following a public vote, and he is now being prepared to return to the real world.

Joe Garratt and Elma Pazar left the Love Island villa on Tuesday night, after the public voted to save their respective partners Lucie Donlan and Anton Danyluk.

While in the villa Joe received backlash over his treatment of Lucie, with viewers accusing him of “controlling” and “abusive” behaviour, so ITV2 producers are said to be preparing him for how to deal with this on the outside world when he will no doubt be quizzed about his actions in interviews with the media.

Joe Garratt was branded 'controlling' by charity Women's Aid. Picture: ITV2

In the meantime, Joe is being held in accommodation where all the dumped Islanders go once they’ve left the villa, a Love Island spokesperson told Capital.

A source told the tabloids: “There has been a backlash against him and as part of ITV’s new duty of care, they’re doing everything they can to help him deal with it when he comes out.”

Joe sparked outrage when he told partner Lucie he didn’t like her close friendship with Tommy, saying: “I’m not happy with it. It’s strange. I think it’s time for you to get close with he girls.”

Charity Women’s Aid even released a statement about the situation, saying Joe’s behaviour seemed “possessive.”

The show’s bosses have been in daily contact with Lucie’s family to reassure them she has access to support from inside the villa.

Her mum also recently spoke to MailOnline to say her daughter seemed happy. Cellie Donlan said: “Lucie should stay on the show. We’ve got no worries over her whatsoever, she’s very happy. The support given to her and us as a family by ITV has been amazing.”

And since his exit Joe’s mum has also spoken out, explaining: “He doesn’t emotionally control anyone. I see him everyday of the week and there’s no way he would make a girl cry. He’s a normal, loving 22-year-old lad.”

She added that his exes “don’t have a bad word to say about him”.

Meanwhile, Lucie has sparked rumours she’s left the villa now that Joe has been dumped, after she was seen debating whether to stay in the competition on Tuesday night’s show.

Lucie has had a tumultuous past week in the villa after she was accused by air hostess Amy of 'hanging out with the boys too much'.

After patching things up and agreeing to 'draw a line underneath' their row, the following day things only worsened when the girls were challenged to a food fight during a group task, with Lucie only taking aim at Amy 'to let off the steam'.

It resulted in Amy crying and Lucie sitting alone on the roof which led to fans including ex-Love Islander Malin Anderson worrying about Lucie's mental health.

