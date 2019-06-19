Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home

19 June 2019, 11:34

Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island
Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Joe Garratt has been booted out of the villa following a public vote, and he is now being prepared to return to the real world.

Joe Garratt and Elma Pazar left the Love Island villa on Tuesday night, after the public voted to save their respective partners Lucie Donlan and Anton Danyluk.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

While in the villa Joe received backlash over his treatment of Lucie, with viewers accusing him of “controlling” and “abusive” behaviour, so ITV2 producers are said to be preparing him for how to deal with this on the outside world when he will no doubt be quizzed about his actions in interviews with the media.

Joe Garratt was branded 'controlling' by charity Women's Aid
Joe Garratt was branded 'controlling' by charity Women's Aid. Picture: ITV2

In the meantime, Joe is being held in accommodation where all the dumped Islanders go once they’ve left the villa, a Love Island spokesperson told Capital.

A source told the tabloids: “There has been a backlash against him and as part of ITV’s new duty of care, they’re doing everything they can to help him deal with it when he comes out.”

Joe sparked outrage when he told partner Lucie he didn’t like her close friendship with Tommy, saying: “I’m not happy with it. It’s strange. I think it’s time for you to get close with he girls.”

Charity Women’s Aid even released a statement about the situation, saying Joe’s behaviour seemed “possessive.”

The show’s bosses have been in daily contact with Lucie’s family to reassure them she has access to support from inside the villa.

Her mum also recently spoke to MailOnline to say her daughter seemed happy. Cellie Donlan said: “Lucie should stay on the show. We’ve got no worries over her whatsoever, she’s very happy. The support given to her and us as a family by ITV has been amazing.”

And since his exit Joe’s mum has also spoken out, explaining: “He doesn’t emotionally control anyone. I see him everyday of the week and there’s no way he would make a girl cry. He’s a normal, loving 22-year-old lad.”

She added that his exes “don’t have a bad word to say about him”.

Meanwhile, Lucie has sparked rumours she’s left the villa now that Joe has been dumped, after she was seen debating whether to stay in the competition on Tuesday night’s show.

Lucie has had a tumultuous past week in the villa after she was accused by air hostess Amy of 'hanging out with the boys too much'.

After patching things up and agreeing to 'draw a line underneath' their row, the following day things only worsened when the girls were challenged to a food fight during a group task, with Lucie only taking aim at Amy 'to let off the steam'.

It resulted in Amy crying and Lucie sitting alone on the roof which led to fans including ex-Love Islander Malin Anderson worrying about Lucie's mental health.

> Download The Love Island Podcast Below For All The Latest Love Island News OR Listen On Alexa By Asking: 'Play Love Island Podcast'

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt

Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Dumped Love Island Contestant Who Owns A Catering Company In London
Fans think Curtis Pritchard doesn't like Amy Hart anymore

Love Island Viewers Think Curtis Pritchard 'Doesn't Like' Amy Hart After He Wipes His Mouth After Kiss
Lucie has had a tough few days in the villa.

Has Lucie Donlan Left Love Island? Viewers Speculate Online Ahead Of Tonight's Brutal Dumping
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague had their first kiss

Why Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague’s Kiss Was ‘Biggest Of The Series’ Says Love Island: The Morning After Podcast Host Kim Cetinay
The Love Island villa is available to hire

Where Is The Love Island Villa In Majorca, Can You Rent It Out For Your Holiday And How Much Does It Cost?

Hot On Capital

Ed Sheeran has an epic album of collaborations on the way

Ed Sheeran New Album: Tracklist, Release Date And Who Features On 'No.6 Collaborations' Project

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande has hinted at a collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Collaborating With Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes teased a collaboration with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Teases New Collaboration With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

Selena Gomez has removed Instagram from her phone

Selena Gomez Deletes Instagram: 'It Made Me Look At My Body Differently'
Billie Eilish doesn't want to be the face of pop music

Billie Eilish Gets 'Annoyed' By People Calling Her The 'Face Of Pop'
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins? The Love Island Star Who’s Worked With Liam Payne

More Movies & TV News

Little Mix discuss the pressures of Love Island

Little Mix Say The Pressure Of Love Island Is 'A Lot' For Contestants

Little Mix

Meet Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer, Lucie Donlan

Who Is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Surfer From Newquay
The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As Tommy Fury Returns To Molly-Mae And Michael And Amber Make It Official
Viewers of Love Island are concerned for Lucie Donlan

Malin Andersson Begs Love Island Producers To Check In On Lucie Donlan
Kylie Jenner slams Jordyn Woods for hurting Khloé Kardashian

WATCH: KUWTK Finale Shows Khloé Kardashian Discovering Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating