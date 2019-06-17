Malin Andersson Begs Love Island Producers To Check In On Lucie Donlan

17 June 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 12:23

Viewers of Love Island are concerned for Lucie Donlan
Viewers of Love Island are concerned for Lucie Donlan. Picture: Instagram

After last night's episode of Love Island, Malin Andersson is concerned about Lucie Donlan.

After an explosive Love Island episode, Lucie Donlan was the centre of drama in the villa. Lucie spent Sunday night’s episode in tears after another falling out with her female co-stars over her close friendship with Tommy Fury.

Love Island Fans Claim Amy Hart Recoupling Scenes Were Edited After ‘Looking Miserable’ When Joe Picked Lucie

Alongside viewers, former Love Island star Malin Andersson openly expressed concerns for Lucie's emotional well-being, with many feeling she's being bullied. The reality star tweeted: "Can the producers make sure Lucie is ok please," tagging the Love Island twitter account.

Even last years winner Dani Dyer chimed in, tweeting: "Just wanna give Lucie a cuddle they need to chill out leave the girl alone"

Viewers were equally concerned with one writing: "people need to leave Lucie alone ffs she's just doing what she wants to do and is trying to be happy, no wonder why she chooses to spent time with people who make her laugh instead of the ones that make her cry every night"

The ITV2 show has been under criticism over the last year for the impact the show has on it's participants mental health.

