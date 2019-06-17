Love Island Fans Claim Amy Hart Recoupling Scenes Were Edited After ‘Looking Miserable’ When Joe Picked Lucie

17 June 2019, 11:05

Love Island viewers reckon the recoupling scenes from Sunday night’s show were edited to ‘make Amy Hart look miserable’.

Air hostess Amy Hart and surfer Lucie Donlan have had a tumultuous few days in the Love Island villa, after falling out when the girls expressed their concerns Lucie “was hanging out with the boys too much”.

After patching things up and agreeing to “draw a line underneath” their row, the following day things only worsened when the girls were challenged to a food fight during a group task, with Lucie only taking aim at Amy “to let off the steam”.

Amy Hart looked unhappy as Joe chose Lucie to recouple with
Amy Hart looked unhappy as Joe chose Lucie to recouple with. Picture: ITV2

But Lucie’s idea of releasing the tension backfired and ended with Amy in tears, with the girls at loggerheads once again.

So when the group gathered around the fire pit for the re-coupling, viewers kept a close eye on the girls’ every move, with some claiming Amy looked “miserable” as Joe Garratt gave his speech about why he wanted to recouple with Lucie.

After Joe said he wanted to recouple with Lucie, the camera panned to Amy’s shocked face as the rest of the Islanders clapped at the couple’s reunion.

However, fans on Twitter reckon Amy’s unhappy face was edited and taken from a scene moments earlier.

Love Island viewers didn't think the scenes of Amy looking unhappy matched up
Love Island viewers didn't think the scenes of Amy looking unhappy matched up. Picture: ITV2

“They edited the scene so it looked like she was pulling a face at Lucie but it didn’t match up with the next cut. All she’s wanted is to spend more time with Lucie!” one person tweeted, as another said: “Everyone’s talking about Amy’s face when Lucie gets chosen but remember everything’s edited for the drama and entertainment.”

Lucie spent Sunday night’s episode in tears after another falling out with her female co-stars, with partner Joe telling her he wasn’t happy about her close friendship with Tommy Fury, dubbing their friendship “strange”.

