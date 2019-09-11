Ovie Soko And India Reynolds Shut Down Split Rumours After Cheating Claims Surface Online

11 September 2019, 10:59

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds had to deny claims they've split
Ovie Soko and India Reynolds had to deny claims they've split. Picture: Instagram / Twitter

Love Island fans fear Ovie Soko and India Reynolds had split on Tuesday night.

Days after Love Island winners and fans’ favourite couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea split, new break-up rumours emerged about another of the show’s favourite pair – India Reynolds and Ovie Soko.

Despite only confirming they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend on Monday night, Ovie and India were at the centre of speculation the model had been unfaithful.

Love Island's Amber Gill Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie Soko Getting Together, Days After Splitting From Greg O’Shea

After a tweet about India allegedly kissing footballer Kieran Gibbs went viral, Love Island fans grew concerned about India and Ovie’s relationship after the basketball star won the hearts of the nation during his time in the villa.

However, a representative for India told Capital: “There is no truth in this whatsoever and Ovie and India are still very much together and happy.”

“This India and Ovie story can’t be true,” begged one fan on Twitter, as another said: “I’m going to refrain from dragging India until we get some facts. Cause how you do that to Ovie?”

We can all calm down now guys, our remaining favourite Love Island pair are still very much together.

In fact, they confirmed their boyfriend and girlfriend status at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night when they were grilled on their relationship status.

When grilled by journalists on whether they’re official they couldn’t stop grinning and giggling as Ovie said yes.

He explained they’re “definitely taking steps in the right direction” and they’ve both met one another’s families.

While the duo have become most people’s favourite Love Island couple, some are still rooting for Amber Gill and Ovie to get together – especially after she fuelled the excitement by liking a cryptic tweet.

The tweet read: “Is it too soon to start stanning Amber and Ovie together?”

Amber and Ovie were close friends throughout their time in the villa, but the beauty therapist won the show with Greg O’Shea – who dumped her by text just five weeks after the ITV2 series ended.

Opening up about their split on Loose Women, the 22 year old told the panelists: “I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

“On that day I had to cancel because it wasn’t working out.”

Explaining why they didn’t work out, Amber said: “I just think the careers and the distance was always a factor. “I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is really. I am disappointed that it’s over, but I’m booked and I’m busy. I’ll be fine.”

Greg told viewers on the Late Late Show that he could get back with the 22-year-old, although she didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

