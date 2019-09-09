Love Island's Amber Gill Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie Soko Getting Together, Days After Splitting From Greg O’Shea

9 September 2019, 15:29 | Updated: 9 September 2019, 15:45

Amber and Ovie were BFFs in the Love Island villa.
Amber and Ovie were BFFs in the Love Island villa. Picture: instagram/itv2

Amber Gill has liked a tweet about her and Ovie getting together, days after splitting from Greg O'Shea.

Amber Gill liked a fan’s tweet about her and her close friend, Ovie Soko, getting together, after they spent time together over the weekend.

Amber is recently single after splitting from her Love Island partner, Greg O’Shea.

Love Island's Amber Gill Shades Ex Greg O’Shea With ‘Real Relationships’ Jibe Days After Split

She spent time with Ovie over the weekend, at a mutual friend's birthday party, and shared several snaps of them enjoying a game of basketball on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, she liked a harmless tweet which said the pair had ‘the cutest friendship’.

However, she then liked another one which said: “Is it too soon to start stanning Amber and Ovie together?”

Ovie is still dating India Reynolds, who he was coupled up with on the ITV dating show.

Amber Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie
Amber Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie. Picture: Twitter

Amber opened up about her break-up with Greg, on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday afternoon, saying she ‘wasn’t expecting it at all’ when he ended it over text message.

She said: “I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

“On that day I had to cancel because it wasn’t working out.”

Explaining why they didn’t work out, Amber said: “I just think the careers and the distance was always a factor.

“I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is really. I am disappointed that it’s over, but I’m booked and I’m busy. I’ll be fine.”

Greg told viewers on the Late Late Show that he could get back with the 22-year-old, although she didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Who Is Love Island Winner Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Crowned King Of The ITV2 Series With Amber Gill
Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Molly-Mae Hague, What Is The Love Island Star's Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?
Amber Gill confirmed she and Greg O'Shea ended their relationship over text

Amber Gill Confirms Greg O’Shea DID Dump Her Over Text Five Weeks After Love Island
Anna Vakilli brands trolls racist after she and sister slated

Love Island's Anna Vakilli Calls Trolls 'Racist' As She & Sister Branded 'The Kramp Twins'
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance

Hot On Capital

Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Unveil Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

Ariana Grande

The famous pair are close friends.

Selena Gomez Shows Love To ‘Unreal’ BFF Taylor Swift On Instagram
LM5 dropped last year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Says LM5 Is The ‘Most Underrated Album Of The Year’

Little Mix

Sex Education Season 2 will drop soon!

Sex Education Cast Confirm Season 2 Of Netflix Series Has Finished Filming
Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2020

Louis Tomlinson Discusses Plans For Tour In 2020 After Dropping Brand New Song ‘Kill My Mind’

Louis Tomlinson

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

More Movies & TV News

Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Emily is reportedly the bookies favourite.

Strictly Come Dancing: Emily Atack Is The Favourite To Replace ‘Devastated’ Jamie Laing
Belle and Anton's relationship ended in a savage way

Love Island's Belle Hassan & Anton Danyluk's Relationship 'Ended Over The Phone'
Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury
Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her