Love Island's Amber Gill Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie Soko Getting Together, Days After Splitting From Greg O’Shea

Amber and Ovie were BFFs in the Love Island villa. Picture: instagram/itv2

Amber Gill has liked a tweet about her and Ovie getting together, days after splitting from Greg O'Shea.

Amber Gill liked a fan’s tweet about her and her close friend, Ovie Soko, getting together, after they spent time together over the weekend.

Amber is recently single after splitting from her Love Island partner, Greg O’Shea.

She spent time with Ovie over the weekend, at a mutual friend's birthday party, and shared several snaps of them enjoying a game of basketball on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, she liked a harmless tweet which said the pair had ‘the cutest friendship’.

However, she then liked another one which said: “Is it too soon to start stanning Amber and Ovie together?”

Ovie is still dating India Reynolds, who he was coupled up with on the ITV dating show.

Amber Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie. Picture: Twitter

Amber opened up about her break-up with Greg, on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday afternoon, saying she ‘wasn’t expecting it at all’ when he ended it over text message.

She said: “I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

“On that day I had to cancel because it wasn’t working out.”

Explaining why they didn’t work out, Amber said: “I just think the careers and the distance was always a factor.

“I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is really. I am disappointed that it’s over, but I’m booked and I’m busy. I’ll be fine.”

Greg told viewers on the Late Late Show that he could get back with the 22-year-old, although she didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

