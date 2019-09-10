Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Have Huge Row With Coronation Street Star Katie McGlynn After TV Choice Awards

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard were pictured rowing with Corrie’s Katie McGlynn.

The TV Choice Awards took place on Monday (9 September) at London’s Hilton Park Lane Hotel, with an array of soap actors and reality TV stars taking to the red carpet for a glamorous evening.

However, things toward the end of the night didn’t go so smooth, after Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard, 23, and Maura Higgins, 28, were pictured embroiled in what seemed to be a row with Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn.

Love Island's Amber Gill Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie Soko Getting Together, Days After Splitting From Greg O’Shea

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the Love Island couple were joined by co-star Chris Taylor as Katie – who plays Sinead Tinker on ITV’s Corrie – appeared to be having a stern exchange with the pair.

Maura Higgins and Katie McGlynn were pictured embroiled in a row. Picture: PA Images

Their animated conversation saw Katie place her hand on Maura’s shoulder at one point, before turning her attention to Curtis as Chris tried to calm things down.

The girls both looked sensational for the event, with Katie sporting a floor-length blue gown as Maura wowed in a backless, glittering ensemble.

However, their feud cooled off eventually and Maura was later seen being comforted by her beau who planted a kiss on her forehead.

Maura shared snippets of the evening on her Instagram Stories, posting a video of herself and Curtis in a cab on their way home after the party as Curtis removed the pins from her hair.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard appeared to be having a good night despite rowing with Katie McGlynn. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

She told her fans: “It’s gonna save me time when I get home, how cute is he?”

Maura and Curtis are just one of the Love Island final couples still going strong, after winners Amber Gill and Curtis Pritchard called time on their romance five weeks after the show ended.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds are thought to still be together but have remained tight-lipped on their romance, while Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are spending almost everyday together.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Islander News