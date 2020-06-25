Molly-Mae Hague Gives Tour Of Stunning New Apartment With 3 Bedrooms And A Huge Balcony

Molly-Mae Hague gave a tour of her new apartment on YouTube. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram / YouTube

Molly-Mae Hague finally showed her millions of followers inside her new apartment with a tour on YouTube.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have moved into a lavish new apartment in Cheshire, setting up home in a three-bedroom flat with an incredible balcony and massive living space.

The fashion blogger told fans on the tour she’s hoping to turn one of the bedrooms into a vlogging room, and the other spare bedroom will be Tommy’s space as they have plans to buy a pool table.

The stunning apartment boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, one which has a huge bath tub and plenty of storage for all of Molly’s beauty products.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's home is bright and airy. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly-Mae said the couple bought the flat for its huge balcony. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

In the living area, the couple have their huge L-shaped sofa in front of the bi-folding doors letting in plenty of sunlight, while a fireplace will be ideal for the winter evenings.

Their kitchen and dining area is on the other side of the room, with a breakfast bar positioned at the island and their huge marble table situated behind.

Molly-Mae said she can't wait to use the fireplace on a wintry evening. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Large windows are in each bedroom. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

Large windows throughout the home let in plenty of light, and fluffy grey carpet runs throughout the flat.

The reality star had planned to put a 9ft Timthy Oulton mirror – costing over $6,000 – in the corner of the lounge after seeing it on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, but the luxury home accessory was too big to fit up the stairs.

Molly-Mae keeps Chai's toys by her bed. Picture: Molly-Mae/Youtube

Molly-Mae and Tommy have an open-plan living space. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly revealed in the tour she keeps her late pet puppy Chai’s toys and blankets by her bed.

The 21-year-old also said the main reason they picked the flat is because of the balcony, as they’d hoped they’d be bringing puppy Chai with them, but he sadly died the day they were booked to visit the house.

In her tour video Molly explained: “When we first got Chai we said we needed somewhere with outdoor space. So we started hunting, came across this place and the viewing was just after he passed away…

“So we ended up coming with no intention of getting it because we didn’t need the outdoor space anymore but when we came here we absolutely loved it and I felt I just had to get out of the old apartment.”

The couple have a huge balcony all to themselves. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly-Mae is hoping to turn one spare room into her vlogging space. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

The couple asked the landlords whether they’d ever sell the apartment, as they’re on the look out for a home they can buy when they make their permanent move but the Love Island stars were told, “it was a firm ’no’.”

They’re now researching whether to build their own property, as they only expect to be in their new apartment for the next six months to a year.

