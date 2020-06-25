Is Molly-Mae Pregnant? Love Island Star Forced To Address Tommy Fury Baby Rumours

Molly-Mae had to respond to pregnancy speculation. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has had to respond to speculation she’s pregnant after sending fans into overdrive with a photo of a baby’s shoe.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague often discuss their plans for marriage and babies, so when the fashion blogger posted a picture of a tiny baby shoe from Gucci, fans rushed to ask if she’s pregnant.

The 21-year-old posted a clip of an adorable little blue loafer on Instagram Stories, writing alongside it: “Me as a mum.”

Molly-Mae Hague Shows Fans New House After Moving ‘For A Fresh Start’ Following Death Of Dog Chai

However, her caption had many of her 4.2 million followers asking if the picture was a pregnancy announcement.

Molly-Mae's boomerang of a baby shoe had fans asking if she's pregnant. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Hours later she took to the social media platform once again to clear up the speculation.

“Also guys I’m not pregnant,” she said, adding three laughing emojis.

“Can’t believe so many of you think I’d announce a pregnancy with a story of a shoe tbh,” Molly wrote.

Molly-Mae and boyfriend Tommy have recently moved into a new flat in Cheshire, just a few months after moving in together in Manchester.

Molly-Mae shared a selfie to shut down pregnancy speculation. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The couple said they needed “a fresh start” after the tragic death of their puppy, Mr Chai.

Tommy gifted Molly the Pomeranian for her 21st birthday, but days later he tragically died due to a number of health conditions.

The couple faced backlash after it emerged Chai had been shipped over from Russia, but Molly insisted: “That’s not what killed him.”

However, they admitted on reflection they’d adopt a dog or use a UK breeder if they could turn back the clock.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News