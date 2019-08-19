Love Island’s Danny Williams ‘Still Fancies’ Arabella Chi – As He Prepares To Move In With Jourdan Riane

Danny Williams 'still fancies' Arabella Chi. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Danny Williams still fancies Arabella Chi, despite moving on with Casa Amor’s Jourdan Riane.

Love Island contestant Danny Williams has reportedly confessed he still fancies former villa flame Arabella Chi, who he ditched Yewande Biala for during his time on the ITV2 show before later coupling up with Jourdan Riane when Arabella was dumped.

The model apparently told friends he feels he’s “missed out”, after seeing her loved up with new boyfriend and fellow former islander Wes Nelson – who appeared on the show in 2018.

A source told the tabloids: “Danny is still very attracted to Arabella and has been really impressed by her since she left the show.

Danny Williams spent his birthday with Jourdan Riane. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

“Not only does she look incredible but she’s bagged herself a big celebrity boyfriend – and Danny can’t help but feel like he's missed out.

“He’s been telling friends that he does really like Jourdan but she can be hard work – she’s very focused on her career and likes being in the spotlight and it's been very full-on. "

He hasn't told Jourdan how he's been feeling but they've been giving each other some space since they got back from Ibiza.”

The source claimed Danny and Jourdan are now planning on moving in together after his friends dubbed her “the one for him”.

Danny didn’t win himself many fans during his time in the villa, after telling Yewande his head wouldn’t turn before model Arabella arrived and caught his eye.

When Arabella was eventually dumped from the island after a vote from the other islanders, Danny found happiness a few days later when a bevy of new beauties, including Jourdan, entered during the girls’ time in Casa Amor.

Danny and Jourdan were dumped just a few days later but have remained together ever since.

The couple recently celebrated Danny’s 22nd birthday and the model made sure to share a heartfelt post to his girlfriend to thank her for the celebrations.

He wrote alongside a photo of them on Instagram: “Just want to say the biggest thank you ever to this queen, gone out of her way, above and beyond to make sure I had the best possible birthday - couldn’t be more grateful to have met you, angel.”

Meanwhile, Arabella and Wes have taken their relationship Instagram official after just a few weeks of dating.

