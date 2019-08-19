Love Island’s Danny Williams ‘Still Fancies’ Arabella Chi – As He Prepares To Move In With Jourdan Riane

19 August 2019, 12:20

Danny Williams 'still fancies' Arabella Chi
Danny Williams 'still fancies' Arabella Chi. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Danny Williams still fancies Arabella Chi, despite moving on with Casa Amor’s Jourdan Riane.

Love Island contestant Danny Williams has reportedly confessed he still fancies former villa flame Arabella Chi, who he ditched Yewande Biala for during his time on the ITV2 show before later coupling up with Jourdan Riane when Arabella was dumped.

The model apparently told friends he feels he’s “missed out”, after seeing her loved up with new boyfriend and fellow former islander Wes Nelson – who appeared on the show in 2018.

Love Island’s Winter Series Will Have Medics On Standby Over Fears Of ‘Poisonous Creatures’

A source told the tabloids: “Danny is still very attracted to Arabella and has been really impressed by her since she left the show.

Danny Williams spent his birthday with Jourdan Riane
Danny Williams spent his birthday with Jourdan Riane. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

“Not only does she look incredible but she’s bagged herself a big celebrity boyfriend – and Danny can’t help but feel like he's missed out.

“He’s been telling friends that he does really like Jourdan but she can be hard work – she’s very focused on her career and likes being in the spotlight and it's been very full-on. "

He hasn't told Jourdan how he's been feeling but they've been giving each other some space since they got back from Ibiza.”

The source claimed Danny and Jourdan are now planning on moving in together after his friends dubbed her “the one for him”.

Danny didn’t win himself many fans during his time in the villa, after telling Yewande his head wouldn’t turn before model Arabella arrived and caught his eye.

When Arabella was eventually dumped from the island after a vote from the other islanders, Danny found happiness a few days later when a bevy of new beauties, including Jourdan, entered during the girls’ time in Casa Amor.

Danny and Jourdan were dumped just a few days later but have remained together ever since.

The couple recently celebrated Danny’s 22nd birthday and the model made sure to share a heartfelt post to his girlfriend to thank her for the celebrations.

He wrote alongside a photo of them on Instagram: “Just want to say the biggest thank you ever to this queen, gone out of her way, above and beyond to make sure I had the best possible birthday - couldn’t be more grateful to have met you, angel.”

Meanwhile, Arabella and Wes have taken their relationship Instagram official after just a few weeks of dating.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Islander News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's winter series will apparently have medics on standby

Love Island’s Winter Series Will Have Medics On Standby Over Fears Of ‘Poisonous Creatures’
Love Island 2019 has seen its first couple split

Chris Taylor And Harley Brash Split: Love Island Couple Are The First Of This Year To Break-Up
Tom Holland has liked some of Lucie Donlan's sexy Instagram snaps

Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps
Amy Hart leaves her job as an air hostess after becoming 'too famous'

Love Island's Amy Hart 'Forced To Leave' Air Hostess Job Over Fears Passengers Would Be Filming Her
Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s House: Love Island Star’s Stunning Manchester Flat

Hot On Capital

Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party

Joe Jonas' 30th Birthday Party: Details From The James Bond Themed Bash
Neil and Katya Jones have split up

Neil And Katya Jones Split: Strictly Come Dancing Couple Announce Break-Up After 11 Years
Lydia Bright is expecting!

TOWIE’S Lydia Bright Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date And Tracklist Of Singer's Seventh Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift

Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14

What Is Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? How Netflix Star Made Her Millions

More Movies & TV News

Netflix has confirmed the release date for To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2

To All The Boys 2: Netflix release date and who's in the cast with Noah Centineo and Lana Condor
Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed
After was a huge hit with fans around the world.

After We Collided: Everything We Know About The After Sequel Starring Dylan Sprouse
Maura Higgins lands an ITV2 reality show without Curtis Pritchard

Love Island's Maura Higgins Lands Her Own Reality Show But Curtis Pritchard 'Isn't Needed'
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle