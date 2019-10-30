Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Split: Love Island Couple Break-Up Over Claims He ‘Flirted With Other Girls’

30 October 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 10:57

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have split
Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have split. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

Jourdan Riane has dumped her Love Island boyfriend Danny Williams.

They were one of the very few Love Island couples remaining after the quick decline in romance when the stars left the ITV2 villa, but Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have decided to split just four months after leaving the show.

"Jourdan is said to have grown concerned about the amount her boyfriend was going out, reportedly receiving messages from other girls claiming he’d been flirting with them.

Winter Love Island: Start Date Revealed As Mock Contestants Are Hired To 'Create Drama'

A source told the tabloids: “Jourdan and Danny had a few ups and downs since leaving the show but they had been getting on great recently and Jourdan was so happy.

“Things changed in the last few weeks though and Danny started acting distant and started going on more nights out.

Jourdan started to hear rumours he was speaking to other girls behind her back. She confronted him about it but he just laughed it off.”

The source added: “Next thing she knows, Jourdan is getting messages from girls saying Danny has been flirting with them and then she hears he's spent all night partying with loads of random women.”

Jourdan apparently called Danny to tell him things were over and he “hardly protested”.

Jourdan Riane has removed all traces of their relationship from her Instagram
Jourdan Riane has removed all traces of their relationship from her Instagram. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

Fans were expecting the couple to be the strongest after they left the villa, despite the fact Danny quickly turned his attentions from Yewande Biala to Arabella Chi days before Jourdan arrived.

They quickly became boyfriend and girlfriend once they’d left the show, meeting each other’s families within their first week back home.

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams on their first night out of the villa
Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams on their first night out of the villa. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

They’d even moved in together and were discussing marriage plans weeks before calling it quits.

However, Jourdan seems to have already removed all traces of Danny from her Instagram account, whereas he still has a throwback snap of himself and the model which he posted on 10 October.

He captioned it: “Me and my [love] on our first night out the villa #throwback @savagegardenldn.”

Jourdan even replied to the snap with a series of hearts, but since then there’s been no sign of their relationship on his profile.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance
Chris Hughes gushes about Jesy Nelson at the Pride of Britain awards

Chris Hughes Reveals It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

Little Mix

Molly-Mae Hague channelled Hailey Bieber at the Pride of Britain Awards

Molly-Mae Hague Channels Hailey Bieber At Pride Of Britain Awards In Beautiful Pink Dress
Winter Love Island will return in January

Winter Love Island: Start Date Revealed As Mock Contestants Are Hired To 'Create Drama'

Hot On Capital

You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL

The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfits Are Perfect For Halloween
Vanessa Hudgens will produce and star in The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch Is Getting A Sequel – And There’ll Be A Third Vanessa Hudgens Character
Shawn Mendes reveals how he remembers which city he's performing in

WATCH: Shawn Mendes's Extreme Measure To Remember Which City He's Touring In

Shawn Mendes

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson's collaboration drops on 1 November

Jeffree Star X Shane Dawson Conspiracy Collection: A First Look At The Bloggers’ Collaboration
Harry Styles reveals he's going on tour in 2020

WATCH: Harry Styles Reveals He's Going On Tour In 2020

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's decade of friendship

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Friendship Timeline: When Did The Singers Meet & How Long Have They Been BFFs?

More Movies & TV News

I'm A Celeb 2019 has some familiar faces in the rumoured line-up

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date: When Is The Netflix Series Coming Out And Who's In The Cast?
James Lock considering therapy to solve childhood trauma

James Lock Seeking Therapy After TOWIE Producers Urge Him To Address 'Soap Opera' Childhood
Hocus Pocus is an absolute classic.

A Hocus Pocus Sequel Is ‘In The Works’ And Disney Are Hoping The Original Cast Will Sign Up
Ru Paul's net worth

Ru Paul Net Worth: The Award Winning TV Host & Drag Queen Worth Millions