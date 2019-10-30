Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Split: Love Island Couple Break-Up Over Claims He ‘Flirted With Other Girls’

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have split. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

Jourdan Riane has dumped her Love Island boyfriend Danny Williams.

They were one of the very few Love Island couples remaining after the quick decline in romance when the stars left the ITV2 villa, but Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have decided to split just four months after leaving the show.

"Jourdan is said to have grown concerned about the amount her boyfriend was going out, reportedly receiving messages from other girls claiming he’d been flirting with them.

A source told the tabloids: “Jourdan and Danny had a few ups and downs since leaving the show but they had been getting on great recently and Jourdan was so happy.

“Things changed in the last few weeks though and Danny started acting distant and started going on more nights out.

Jourdan started to hear rumours he was speaking to other girls behind her back. She confronted him about it but he just laughed it off.”

The source added: “Next thing she knows, Jourdan is getting messages from girls saying Danny has been flirting with them and then she hears he's spent all night partying with loads of random women.”

Jourdan apparently called Danny to tell him things were over and he “hardly protested”.

Jourdan Riane has removed all traces of their relationship from her Instagram. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

Fans were expecting the couple to be the strongest after they left the villa, despite the fact Danny quickly turned his attentions from Yewande Biala to Arabella Chi days before Jourdan arrived.

They quickly became boyfriend and girlfriend once they’d left the show, meeting each other’s families within their first week back home.

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams on their first night out of the villa. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

They’d even moved in together and were discussing marriage plans weeks before calling it quits.

However, Jourdan seems to have already removed all traces of Danny from her Instagram account, whereas he still has a throwback snap of himself and the model which he posted on 10 October.

He captioned it: “Me and my [love] on our first night out the villa #throwback @savagegardenldn.”

Jourdan even replied to the snap with a series of hearts, but since then there’s been no sign of their relationship on his profile.

