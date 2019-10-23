Winter Love Island: Start Date Revealed As Mock Contestants Are Hired To 'Create Drama'

Winter Love Island will return in January. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s start date has been revealed for the winter series.

Winter Love Island is set to start on 8 January and will be two weeks shorter than usual, running for six weeks instead of eight, according to a report.

The new contestants will jet to South Africa where the spin-off series is set, just days before the dating series begins, while the show’s staff and crew will fly out on New Year’s Day.

A source said: “Bosses are still deciding on the final date but it is thought to be January 8 – a week after staff arrive in South Africa.

“The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama.”

Islanders will be staying in a brand-new villa which has been built especially for the show and will see Caroline Flack return as host, while Iain Stirling will narrate.

According to the report, former Love Island star, Amy Hart, claimed the new series will be shortened to avoid clashes with the Euro 2020 championships, which also take place between June and July.

She said: “It is going to be two six week series next year. The summer series will also be six weeks because of Euro 2020, apparently.

“I think the winter series will be the most watched show ever. It’s in a brand new villa and no one wants to go out in January, no one has any money!

“I know people in the summer say they missed two weeks of Love Island when they’re on holiday but now they won’t have to. Everyone loves it.”

With less than three months until the new series begins, there have been few rumoured contestants, with no confirmation as of yet.

A sneak-peek of the auditions was snapped and posted online recently, but we can’t wait to see the confirmed line-up!

