WATCH: Love Island's Amber Gill Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lavish New Place

22 October 2019, 16:24

Amber Gill has just moved into her lavish new flat in Newcastle and has given a look into it on Instagram.

Love Island's Amber Gill has been showing fans inside her brand new flat in Newcastle after earning some serious money following her winning stint on the dating show over the summer, and unsurprisingly it looks luxurious and spacious!

Ferne McCann & Jordan Hames's Romance Ends After They Were Spotted Kissing

Amber Gill's moved into her spacious new flat
Amber Gill's moved into her spacious new flat. Picture: Instagram @amberrosegill

The Geordie star posted a video to her Instagram story getting wheeled by her friend to her new pad, captioning the post, "finally got the keys after a longgggg day."

Later, she posted a photo of the spacious kitchen, writing, "And eventually I am in...Now it's time to furnish the life out of this place."

She popped a bottle of Prosecco in her new, but unfurnished kitchen with her pal, revealing the bright white cupboards and the granite, grey surfaces.

The 21-year-old won the 2019 series of the show alongside Greg O'Shea, and has gone on to enjoy serious success, most notably, signing a £1million clothing deal with MissPap.

She's hardly had a moment to breathe since leaving the show, so it's little wonder she's waited until October to finally find herself a place to settle in.

She isn't the only Lover Islander who has been busy moving into their new digs, with Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury setting up camp in a seriously luxurious flat in Manchester, complete with a sauna, sprawling staircase and a glass wall exterior.

Molly-Mae has given her 3.4 million Instagram followers a look into her enormous walk-in wardrobe, complete with space for styling sessions, and boasting an enormous collection of shoes, bags and glitzy dresses.

