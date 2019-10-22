Ferne McCann & Jordan Hames's Romance Ends After They Were Spotted Kissing

Ferne McCann admits she and Love Islander's romance was short-lived. Picture: Instagram @jxrdanhames @fernemccann

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has ended her short-lived relationship with Jordan Hames

The Only Way Is Essex's Ferne McCann's revealed her short-lived romance with Love Island's Jordan Hames, 24, has come to an end after the pair were spotted all over each other at a recent event they attended, saying their public snog was "no big deal."

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard Ends Saffron Barker Romance Rumours As He Opens Up About New Relationship With Abbie Quinnen

The 29-year-old has opened up about having her every move scrutinised by the media and admitted their romance never blossomed into a full relationship and reveals people will get to see how it all went down on her ITVBe series, First Time Mum.

Speaking with new! magazine about her flirtatious evening with Jordan, who was linked to Anna Vakili during his stint on the island, she said: "The thing with me is, if I'm seen out with someone, I'm married off. I like to keep my dating life private, but for me it's all-consuming."

"If I've got something going on in my love life, I literally can't get it out of my head. And you see that in First Time Mum."

Ferne has a daughter, Sunday, who she is raising alone, after her ex, Arthur Collins, was jailed for 20 years after carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub in 2017 which injured dozens of people.

Her reality series follows her life as a single mother in the spotlight, including her love life, adding: "The thing with me is, if I'm seen out with someone, I'm married off. I like to keep my dating life private, but for me it's all-consuming."

She has also been linked to another Love Islander, Charlie Brake, who she reportedly dated briefly earlier this year, however their romance also fizzled out, as she's looking for something 'more serious'.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TOWIE News