Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard Ends Saffron Barker Romance Rumours As He Opens Up About New Relationship With Abbie Quinnen

AJ Pritchard has quashed rumours there’s any sort of romance between him and Strictly Come Dancing partner Saffron Barker.

AJ Pritchard, 24, and Saffron Barker, 19, have been at the centre of Strictly curse rumours since they were first paired on Strictly Come Dancing, despite the fact AJ went public with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen over the summer.

After they were awkwardly grilled on relationship rumours by Piers Morgan at the start of October AJ has firmly denied the reports once more, in a joint interview with his girlfriend with OK! magazine.

Strictly Come Dancing Stars Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Awkwardly Asked If They’ve Had Sex Live On Good Morning Britain With Piers Morgan

“Everyone wants to know about my relationship status, but I’m very happy with Abbie,” the brother of Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard told the mag.

AJ Pritchard said he doesn't let the Saffron Barker romance rumours bother him. Picture: AJ Pritchard/Instagram / Abbie Quinnen/Instagram

He continued: “It gives me a different outlook on life as I’ve aways worked hard, but now I also have a personal life, too. Abbie’s brought balance to my life.”

The couple were also asked how they felt about Piers Morgan’s awkward questions on Good Morning Britain, with AJ saying he doesn’t let it bother him.

"You know you’re going to be asked certain questions, even when you say you don’t want to answer", he explained.

"When it comes to that sort of thing it doesn’t really bother me because I know who I am, so does Abbie.”

Abbie agreed, saying she hopes the dance partners remain friends as she’d like to get to know Saffron more.

As a dancer, AJ’s girlfriend understands how close partners can get to one another, adding: "As I’m a dancer, too, I understand that things can look a bit dodgy – I have to dance with guys all the time as well."

AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker topped the leader board on Saturday night. Picture: BBC One

AJ branded this series of Strictly his “favourite year” on the show, as Saffron is “so hard working” and “a genuine fan of the show.”

On Saturday night, AJ and Saffron soared to the top of the leader board when they performed a sensational Foxtrot to ‘New York, New York’ by Frank Sinatra.

Judge Motsi Mabuse had only words of praise for the YouTuber, telling her: “I think she did really well. This is a big iconic song that needs a big personality to fill it in, and I think you lived up to that song.

“You gave me beautiful technique, you gave me music, you gave me everything I needed to end the show. Congratulations.”

Saffron and AJ were of course safe for another week after scooping 38 points.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News