Amber Gill Lands £1 Million MissPap Fashion Deal & Shuts Down Claims She's 'Done Nothing' Since Love Island

12 September 2019, 10:40

Amber Gill bags herself the biggest fashion deal of the 2019 Love Island bunch
Amber Gill bags herself the biggest fashion deal of the 2019 Love Island bunch. Picture: Instagram @amberrosegill

Love Island winner Amber Gill has finally announced a huge collaboration with MissPap after fans questioned where her business deals were since leaving the villa- and it's the biggest one yet.

Love Island champion Amber Gill has landed a reported £1 million fashion collaboration with MissPap, after telling fans who questioned where her lucrative business deals were to 'be patient'.

The 21-year-old has bagged herself the biggest deal of any 2019 contestant, beating out Molly-Mae Hague's £500,000 Pretty Little Thing collaboration.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Land Reality Show

Breaking the news to her 3 million Instagram followers, Amber wrote: "Oh hey it’s just me your NEW MISSPAP babe... I honestly cannot believe it!! Soooo excited to be a part of the fresh Miss Pap brand."

"It’s been a long anticipated announcement by me and I’ve been dying to tell you all...however I wanted to take my time in the design process so my collection is perfect, embodies my style and more importantly is inclusive for girls of all shapes and sizes."

"I cannot wait for you to see what I’ve been working on you know it’s going to be GOOOD."

The six-month exclusive deal will see the launch of Amber’s first ever-clothing collection due to launch in October, with Amber revealing the collections will feature a range of going out, gym and loungewear mixed with essential day time bits.

Her co-stars rushed to congratulate her, from Anton Danyluk, to Yewande Biala and Amy Hart, although her very recent ex, Greg O'Shea, is noticeably absent from the messages of support.

Fans are over the moon for the reality star, writing: "SIS TOLD US SHE WAS COMING AND SHE CAME THRUUUUU" and another said "and just like that she shuts up all the haters!!"

The Geordie has faced constant questions, as other contestants announced huge collaborations, from Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's spin off reality show, Maura Higgins joining BooHoo, Ovie Soko with ASOS and Lucie Donlan a deal with hair extension brand Peng Hair.

However, it appears patience really is a virtue as she's well and truly shut the haters up with the huge deal announcement.

Amber has had a tough week of it, revealing her co-star and now ex boyfriend, Greg, broke things off with her just six weeks after the show by text, and has been living with Anna Vakilli since the split.

The Irish rugby player lost a whopping 25,000 Instagram followers after Amber confirmed the savage way he ended things, and we do haver to wonder if he's feeling a little sore after hearing about his ex becoming... well, a millionnaire, overnight?!

