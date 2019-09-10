Greg O'Shea Loses 25,000 Followers After Dumping Love Island Ex Amber Gill By Text

10 September 2019, 10:23 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 10:29

Greg O'Shea loses thousands of followers after dumping Amber Gill
Greg O'Shea loses thousands of followers after dumping Amber Gill. Picture: Instagram @gregoshea/ Love Island ITV2

It looks like the public has sided with Amber Gill over her split from Greg O'Shea, who has lost 25k Instagram followers since reportedly calling it quits with her over the phone.

Love Island winner Greg O'Shea has taken quite the hit since dumping Amber Gill by text, in the form of losing a whopping 25,000 Instagram followers in the space of a few days- as it becomes very clear who people are siding with in the savage split.

Love Island's Amber Gill Shades Ex Greg O’Shea With ‘Real Relationships’ Jibe Days After Split

According to this publication, his followers dropped significantly, with an 18,000 decrease two days ago and 15,000 alone yesterday.

Amber confirmed the brutal way the 24-year-old Irish rugby player finished things with her just six weeks after they won the reality show on Loose Women, saying: "It was definitely a text."

She revealed she had been due to fly to Ireland to appear on a TV show with Greg (which he went on to do alone), which she had to cancel, and was blind sided by him ending the relationship as just a few days before they'd been chatting on the phone together as normal.

She also said: "I am disappointed that its over but ill be fine onwards and upward from here...All I wanted was a bit of effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to see me."

Since the show, she'd made repeated visits to him in Ireland, but he seemingly hadn't put in the same effort back.

View this post on Instagram

Visiting Ireland with the best tour guide 🍀❤️

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

Amber has been staying with co-star and BFF, Anna Vakli and her sister Mandi, with them posting Instagram stories of them having girls nights in trying to cheer Amber up, which backfired after people dragged them online for 'shoving a camera' in her face.

Anna clapped back at trolls saying Amber is 'lucky' to have her as a friend and branded trolls 'racist' for coming for her and Mandi.

News of their split came just days after Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk broke up as he partied out in Ibiza, with Lucy Donlan revealing Belle is pretty cut up over the whole thing at the TV Choice Awards.

He may have lost a follower for every pound he won on the show, but Greg is still going strong with 1.6 million followers, but pales in comparison to Amber's 2.9 million.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Maura Higgins and Katie McGlynn were pictured embroiled in a row

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Have Huge Row With Coronation Street Star Katie McGlynn After TV Choice Awards
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Who Is Love Island Winner Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Crowned King Of The ITV2 Series With Amber Gill
Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Molly-Mae Hague, What Is The Love Island Star's Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?
Amber Gill liked a tweet about her and Ovie getting together

Love Island's Amber Gill Likes Tweet About Her And Ovie Soko Getting Together, Days After Splitting From Greg O’Shea
Amber Gill confirmed she and Greg O'Shea ended their relationship over text

Amber Gill Confirms Greg O’Shea DID Dump Her Over Text Five Weeks After Love Island

Hot On Capital

Camila Mendes has opened up about how she copes with the trauma.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Reveals She Was Drugged And Sexually Assaulted As A Student
Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Unveil Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

Ariana Grande

The famous pair are close friends.

Selena Gomez Shows Love To ‘Unreal’ BFF Taylor Swift On Instagram
LM5 dropped last year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Says LM5 Is The ‘Most Underrated Album Of The Year’

Little Mix

Sex Education Season 2 will drop soon!

Sex Education Cast Confirm Season 2 Of Netflix Series Has Finished Filming
Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2020

Louis Tomlinson Discusses Plans For Tour In 2020 After Dropping Brand New Song ‘Kill My Mind’

Louis Tomlinson

More Movies & TV News

Anna Vakilli brands trolls racist after she and sister slated

Love Island's Anna Vakili Calls Trolls 'Racist' As She & Sister Branded 'The Kramp Twins'
Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Emily is reportedly the bookies favourite.

Strictly Come Dancing: Emily Atack Is The Favourite To Replace ‘Devastated’ Jamie Laing
Belle and Anton's relationship ended in a savage way

Love Island's Belle Hassan & Anton Danyluk's Relationship 'Ended Over The Phone'
Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury