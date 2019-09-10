Greg O'Shea Loses 25,000 Followers After Dumping Love Island Ex Amber Gill By Text

Greg O'Shea loses thousands of followers after dumping Amber Gill. Picture: Instagram @gregoshea/ Love Island ITV2

It looks like the public has sided with Amber Gill over her split from Greg O'Shea, who has lost 25k Instagram followers since reportedly calling it quits with her over the phone.

Love Island winner Greg O'Shea has taken quite the hit since dumping Amber Gill by text, in the form of losing a whopping 25,000 Instagram followers in the space of a few days- as it becomes very clear who people are siding with in the savage split.

According to this publication, his followers dropped significantly, with an 18,000 decrease two days ago and 15,000 alone yesterday.

Amber confirmed the brutal way the 24-year-old Irish rugby player finished things with her just six weeks after they won the reality show on Loose Women, saying: "It was definitely a text."

She revealed she had been due to fly to Ireland to appear on a TV show with Greg (which he went on to do alone), which she had to cancel, and was blind sided by him ending the relationship as just a few days before they'd been chatting on the phone together as normal.

She also said: "I am disappointed that its over but ill be fine onwards and upward from here...All I wanted was a bit of effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to see me."

Since the show, she'd made repeated visits to him in Ireland, but he seemingly hadn't put in the same effort back.

Amber has been staying with co-star and BFF, Anna Vakli and her sister Mandi, with them posting Instagram stories of them having girls nights in trying to cheer Amber up, which backfired after people dragged them online for 'shoving a camera' in her face.

Anna clapped back at trolls saying Amber is 'lucky' to have her as a friend and branded trolls 'racist' for coming for her and Mandi.

News of their split came just days after Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk broke up as he partied out in Ibiza, with Lucy Donlan revealing Belle is pretty cut up over the whole thing at the TV Choice Awards.

He may have lost a follower for every pound he won on the show, but Greg is still going strong with 1.6 million followers, but pales in comparison to Amber's 2.9 million.

