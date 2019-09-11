Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Land Reality Show

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship is going from 'strength to strength'. Picture: instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will appear in their own reality series together.

The couple recently moved in a flat together in Manchester, and the reality show will give fans a glimpse of what their relationship is like outside of the villa.

He told a tabloid: “What me and Molly have is so special, and people have taken a liking to it after watching it for eight weeks.

"How we were then is exactly what we're like on the outside. We've obviously got something about us that people have taken an interest in, so let's wait and see."

Tommy turned down the opportunity to star on ‘Meet the Furys’ with the rest of his family in order to focus on his new project with Molly-Mae.

His brother, Tyson Fury, opened about the four-part series during an appearance on Good Morning Britain

He said: “It will show Tyson Fury as a husband, a father, a son and a boxer, an everyday person, it's a real behind the scenes show of my life.

"Tommy doesn't make an appearance, but Tommy has got his own TV show I believe as well."

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been going from strength to strength since leaving the villa and have achieved ‘marvellous things’. Tommy did a collaboration with boohooMAN, and Molly-Mae landed a £500,000 deal for being an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing.

They have been proving their relationship is 100% real, despite having their romance branded as ‘fake’ by trolls.

As one of the last remaining relationships to come out of the 2019 villa, we are rooting for them!

