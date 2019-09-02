Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Take The Next Step As They Move In Together

2 September 2019, 17:02

The cute couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island.
The cute couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island. Picture: instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her boyfriend and fellow Love Island star Tommy Fury has moved into her Manchester flat.

The 20-year-old influencer confirmed the couple made the decision to move in together at her Pretty Little Thing clothing range launch.

However, she said they're already looking for a bigger place.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Respond To Split Rumours After Sparking Fears They’d Broken Up

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday from me and mine✨

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

She told a tabloid: “Everything is going so well, what you saw in the villa of us nothing has changed in the outside, that was a concern for me, but it’s actually gone from strength to strength.

“He has pretty much moved into my flat now we are looking at getting somewhere together that’s bigger as my flat is great but only really for one person – he’s 6′ 2 he takes up the whole place!”

Molly-Mae reportedly signed a £500,000 brand ambassador deal with Pretty Little Thing.

She celebrated the launch with Amber Gill, Anna Vakili, Maura Higgins, and Amy Hart.

She added: “When I came out I had a lot of brands wanting to work with me and wanting to have me as like an ambassador and so I think for me to go with PLT was just the most organic move.

“I’ve worked with them before I went in the show for a long time, and I think they’ve really had my back since like when I had like no followers. PLT contacted me when I had like 15K, saying ‘Do you want some stuff to go to Ibiza with?’ and I remember being so happy.

“So to have that transition from that time to this now to have my own collection is just absolutely insane.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy are heading to Vegas this week to meet Tommy’s old brother and boxer, Tyson Fury.

View this post on Instagram

Everything.

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommytntfury) on

Opening up about their trip, she said: "I’m going to New York on Friday for the Pretty Little Thing fashion show and after that Tommy and I are going to Vegas to watch Tyson fight, that’s going to be a little holiday for us, we are going to make it into a nice little trip.

"I’ve not met Tyson yet but me and his dad get along really well. We have all slotted in really well, my parents absolutely adore him - my mum is obsessed.

"She’d rather speak to him on FaceTime than mine."

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut

Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut
Kaz has hit back at 'haters'.

Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Trolls Who Accused Boyfriend Theo Campbell Of Lying About Eye Accident
Theo has lost vision in his right eye.

Theo Campbell Shares Video Of The Moment He Was Blinded In One Eye By Champagne Cork
Wes Nelson 'laughs' at ex Megan whilst on holiday with new girlfriend, Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson 'Laughs' At Ex Megan Barton Hanson On Holiday With Love Island Girlfriend Arabella Chi
Josh dated Kaz after they met on Love Island 2018.

Love Island's Josh Denzel 'Throws Shade' At Theo Campbell Following Eye Accident

Hot On Capital

Matt Healy Causes Outrage In 1975 'People' Video

Matt Healy Causes Outrage As He Wears Suicide Vest In The 1975 Music Video For ‘People’
Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE

Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'
Fans react to Harry Styles's new look

Fans React To Harry Styles's Dramatic New Look As He Cuts Off His Hair & Grows A Moustache
Shawn Mendes explains why he won't talk about his relationship

Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne has confirmed he has a new girlfriend.

Liam Payne Confirms Relationship With New Girlfriend Maya Henry After Keeping It Quiet ‘Out Of Respect To Ex Cheryl’

More Movies & TV News

James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing
13 Reasons Why Ani Achola is detested by fans

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash
Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran

AJ 'let slip' on The One Show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: AJ Pritchard 'Lets Slip' He's Been Partnered With YouTuber Saffron Barker