Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Take The Next Step As They Move In Together

The cute couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island. Picture: instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her boyfriend and fellow Love Island star Tommy Fury has moved into her Manchester flat.

The 20-year-old influencer confirmed the couple made the decision to move in together at her Pretty Little Thing clothing range launch.

However, she said they're already looking for a bigger place.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Respond To Split Rumours After Sparking Fears They’d Broken Up

She told a tabloid: “Everything is going so well, what you saw in the villa of us nothing has changed in the outside, that was a concern for me, but it’s actually gone from strength to strength.

“He has pretty much moved into my flat now we are looking at getting somewhere together that’s bigger as my flat is great but only really for one person – he’s 6′ 2 he takes up the whole place!”

Molly-Mae reportedly signed a £500,000 brand ambassador deal with Pretty Little Thing.

She celebrated the launch with Amber Gill, Anna Vakili, Maura Higgins, and Amy Hart.

She added: “When I came out I had a lot of brands wanting to work with me and wanting to have me as like an ambassador and so I think for me to go with PLT was just the most organic move.

“I’ve worked with them before I went in the show for a long time, and I think they’ve really had my back since like when I had like no followers. PLT contacted me when I had like 15K, saying ‘Do you want some stuff to go to Ibiza with?’ and I remember being so happy.

“So to have that transition from that time to this now to have my own collection is just absolutely insane.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy are heading to Vegas this week to meet Tommy’s old brother and boxer, Tyson Fury.

Opening up about their trip, she said: "I’m going to New York on Friday for the Pretty Little Thing fashion show and after that Tommy and I are going to Vegas to watch Tyson fight, that’s going to be a little holiday for us, we are going to make it into a nice little trip.

"I’ve not met Tyson yet but me and his dad get along really well. We have all slotted in really well, my parents absolutely adore him - my mum is obsessed.

"She’d rather speak to him on FaceTime than mine."

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Love Island News